 How German travelers spent the summer of 2022 | DW Travel | DW | 26.09.2022

Travel

How German travelers spent the summer of 2022

Many German tourists skipped vacations abroad over the past two years — but this changed in the summer of 2022. What does this mean for the domestic tourism industry?

  • People stand together on a crowded train platform in Germany.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    Cheap train tickets come at a cost

    To ease the burden on citizens and make train travel more attractive, the German government initiated the 9-Euro-Ticket. In June, July and August, anyone could use regional buses and trains throughout Germany for just €9 ($9) a month. Over 52 million tickets were sold and crowded trains with plenty of delays were the result. But there's a silver lining: The cheap ticket will be back!

  • Düsseldorf Airport check-in counters have long lines of people.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    Airport chaos

    Anyone intent on having a vacation in Europe had to be stress-resistant this summer. Since most airlines and airports cut staff massively during the pandemic period, chaos broke out when the summer travel rush began. Travelers had to wait hours at check-in and security checkpoints, like here at Düsseldorf Airport. Many flights were also canceled.

  • Tourists sit close to eachother on towels and under beach umbrellas at Cala Pi beach on Mallorca.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    Ready to relax on crowded beaches?

    After two years with few tourists, many popular vacation spots were ill-prepared to deal with the onslaught of travelers. Plans to avoid overcrowding which were carefully prepared during the last two years fell to the wayside as even lesser-known vacation spots filled with travelers, like here on the beach of Cala Pi on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

  • Beach in Pyla Sur Mer, France swimming in the sea as black clouds of smoke from forest fires rise behind them.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    The beach in front, a wildfire behind

    Due to the very hot and dry weather this summer in many parts of Europe, large forest fires broke out all over the continent, including at southern French seaside resort of Pyla sur Mer (pictured). Although the sky is black with smoke, tourists continued to swim peacefully.

  • Canoes and paddlers on Stausee Lac de Sainte-Croix with low water in France.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    More boats than water

    In some parts of Europe, such as Lac de Sainte-Croix reservoir in southern France (pictured) water levels were extremely low. The sun, heat and lack of precipitation created a drought that the French Prime Minister called the worst ever recorded in France. Yet a vacation is still a vacation, and canoeists and standup paddlers made the most of it.

  • Tourists walk on the street of Las Ramblas in Barcelona

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    Hello again, tourists

    Crowded streets and squares, lots of noise, garbage and high rents — there were many reasons the inhabitants of Barcelona were fed up with mass tourism. With the onset of the pandemic, the city was able to recover, since only a fraction of the tourists came. This summer, however, the masses were back, and with them the problems. The city has now established some new rules for tourists.

  • Tourists buy food at a stall in La Boqueria market in Barcelona.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    New rules for tour groups

    At the end of July 2022, Barcelona limited tour groups to a maximum of 30 people within the city and 15 people in the old town. In addition, groups of more than 15 people are no longer allowed to shop in certain markets. Also, tourist groups may now only stand in certain squares, and tour guides are prohibited from using megaphones.

  • Tourists cross a bridge in venice as a boat rows under it.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    Finding the balance

    In recent years, the inhabitants of Venice suffered greatly from overtourism. 2020 and 2021 were the exception, as the COVID-19 pandemic meant fewer tourists, particularly those from outside of Europe with whom Venice is especially popular. But not everyone was happy with this extreme drop in tourists. Sales were down by 80% in some locations and many businesses had to close.

  • A crowd of tourists walk on steps in Venice.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    A solution to overtourism in Venice

    Although only 50,000 people live in the historical center of Venice, before the pandemic, up to 33 million tourists came each year — that's 90,000 per day. The overwhelmed city devised a plan which requires tourists visiting Venice for the day to pay an entry fee of €3-10 ($3-$10) per day, depending on the season. It comes into effect as of January 2023. Will it work?

  • Tourists wait to board a Wizzair flight.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    Travel at any cost

    Yet paying a fee to enter a city may not stop tourists, since rising prices didn't seem to be an obstacle to traveling this summer. The cost of taking a vacation was especially high due to rising inflation, rising food prices, and the increasing cost of energy and gasoline. Fuel used for airplanes is also on the rise, yet nevertheless, vacation-hungry people eagerly booked flights and hotels.

  • Tourists wait in line on the hill of the Acropolis in Athens.

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    The revenge of the pandemic

    "Revenge travel" is a term that was coined to describe the fact that many people were eager to travel abroad after two difficult pandemic years, despite the flight chaos, high inflation, and other challenges. It was almost as if travel in the summer of 2022 was taking revenge on the coronavirus dampening travel plans in previous years. The Acropolis in Athens remained a popular destination.

  • Many tourists stand on the stone Bastei Bridge in Saxon Switzerland

    Why traveling in summer 2022 was chaotic

    Plenty of sun and a cheap ticket in Germany

    Although German cities lack the tourist crowds of Barcelona and Venice, plenty of tourists still came to Germany this summer. Not only was it the sunniest summer ever, with 817 hours of sunshine, the €9 ($9) train ticket available in June, July and August was another draw. Tourists took advantage of both and headed to popular spots like the Bastei Bridge in Saxon Switzerland (pictured).

    Author: Marco Müller


The island of Usedom in northern Germany was not quite as popular this summer as it was the two previous years. Nevertheless, those working on the Baltic Sea island were not altogether displeased by the number of bookings this season. The number of reservations was only about 20% below those of the previous two years, says Michael Raffelt, founder of the Hotel Hanse-Kogge in the municipality of Koserow and chairman of the Usedom Island Hotel Association. "It hasn't been a bad summer either," he says. Due to the pandemic, the previous two summer seasons saw an unusually large number of Germans spending their vacations on the Baltic Sea instead of traveling abroad." Now we have to get used to fighting for every guest again," said Raffelt.

A beach in Usedom is full of people

The number of tourists on Usedom approached pre-pandemic levels in 2022

Traveling outside Germany again

Traditionally, about two thirds of Germans spend their vacations outside of Germany. Yet the pandemic changed this, as COVID-19 health and safety measures made international trips more difficult. This summer, however, many German holidaymakers eagerly headed abroad. Package trips to destinations in the Mediterranean were especially popular, according to the German Travel Association. The island of Mallorca, Spain, along with Greece and Turkey were in particularly high demand. Bookings even surpassed those of 2019, before the pandemic. 

People walk towards a cruise ship in the port of Palma, Mallorca

The Spanish island of Mallorca was one of the most sought-after destinations for German tourists this summer

Tour operator Dertour observed a similar trends. After two years without vacations abroad, many German travelers seemed willing to spend a bit more than in pre-pandemic years. According to Dertour's recently published figures, spending on hotels outside of Germany rose by some 51%. Many travelers booked high-end hotels and stayed one day longer, on average, according to the operator.

The situation in Germany is somewhat different. On Usedom, for example, Michael Raffelt has noticed a great deal of uncertainty among his guests this summer. Many bookings were made short-term, often only 14 days in advance. He feels it is partly due to rising prices in Europe. Guests want to wait to see how they develop and only then "decide if they go on vacation at all." And once they decide to take a trip, they are spending less than usual. "Many guests no longer go to the restaurant every day," he says.

Usedom – A Summer Holiday Favorite

Hotels in crisis mode

Sales figures in the German hospitality industry remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA). The situation is "extremely challenging" because the industry is simultaneously "confronted with exponential costs in the areas of energy, food and personnel," says DEHOGA head Guido Zöllick. 

Additionally, more than 60% of hospitality businesses were still looking for staff at the start of the season in June. "Because there is a shortage of staff, companies are reducing their opening hours and scrapping events," says Zöllick. Yet despite the challenges, business picked up once COVID-related regulations were dropped in May. 

A person in a kitchen prepares food.

Staff shortages remain one of the major problems in the hospitality industry

This positive trend is also confirmed by the Ministry of Tourism of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The region in Germany's northeast had a successful summer tourism season. The utilization of all tourist capacities was 87% in July and 80% in August. Schleswig-Holstein, in turn, reported a 4.4% increase in overnight stays in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2019. The North Sea Tourism Association, meanwhile, expects summer numbers to be about the same as before the pandemic. However, guests have recently become "more price-sensitive" and have shown more restraint when it comes to paying for leisure activities and gastronomy, says the organization.

Low water levels and camping success

Daniel Thiriet of IG RiverCruise, an industry group, also saw numerous challenges to his sector this summer. A prolonged drought led to low water levels in many places and made river cruising more difficult. Although there were only a few cancellations and complete route closures, companies had to go to great lengths to maintain operations. On Germany's Rhine river, for example, ships could no longer operate in some places, so passengers had to be transported by bus in certain sections.

A passenger ship sails on low waters of the Rhine river.

Low water levels made it difficult for boat cruises on the Rhine to take place this summer

One of Germany's travel sectors that grew during the pandemic is camping. In the first half of the year, Germany's campsites set a new record. According to the Federal Association of the Camping Economy in Germany (BVCD), the number of overnight stays rose by 11% to 14.2 million, compared to the same period in 2019. Yet, the joy may be short-lived. "In view of the uncertain forecasts and current burdens on consumers, we are looking ahead to the fall with subdued expectations," says BVCD head Christian Günther.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


What's in store with the energy crisis

Back on the island of Usedom, Michael Raffelt is also concerned about the future. "We have so many overlapping problems at the moment, it's scary," he says. He is especially worried about the projected high energy costs — some hotels on Usedom have already had their energy contracts terminated by suppliers. It remains to be seen what new conditions — and energy prices — will be. Raffelt does not expect anything positive. "After all, we are not an industry that can pass on all costs to customers," he says. Otherwise, this would be directly reflected in booking figures.

 

This article was translated from German.

