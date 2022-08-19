How German travelers spent the summer of 2022

The island of Usedom in northern Germany was not quite as popular this summer as it was the two previous years. Nevertheless, those working on the Baltic Sea island were not altogether displeased by the number of bookings this season. The number of reservations was only about 20% below those of the previous two years, says Michael Raffelt, founder of the Hotel Hanse-Kogge in the municipality of Koserow and chairman of the Usedom Island Hotel Association. "It hasn't been a bad summer either," he says. Due to the pandemic, the previous two summer seasons saw an unusually large number of Germans spending their vacations on the Baltic Sea instead of traveling abroad." Now we have to get used to fighting for every guest again," said Raffelt.

The number of tourists on Usedom approached pre-pandemic levels in 2022

Traveling outside Germany again

Traditionally, about two thirds of Germans spend their vacations outside of Germany. Yet the pandemic changed this, as COVID-19 health and safety measures made international trips more difficult. This summer, however, many German holidaymakers eagerly headed abroad. Package trips to destinations in the Mediterranean were especially popular, according to the German Travel Association. The island of Mallorca, Spain, along with Greece and Turkey were in particularly high demand. Bookings even surpassed those of 2019, before the pandemic.

The Spanish island of Mallorca was one of the most sought-after destinations for German tourists this summer

Tour operator Dertour observed a similar trends. After two years without vacations abroad, many German travelers seemed willing to spend a bit more than in pre-pandemic years. According to Dertour's recently published figures, spending on hotels outside of Germany rose by some 51%. Many travelers booked high-end hotels and stayed one day longer, on average, according to the operator.

The situation in Germany is somewhat different. On Usedom, for example, Michael Raffelt has noticed a great deal of uncertainty among his guests this summer. Many bookings were made short-term, often only 14 days in advance. He feels it is partly due to rising prices in Europe. Guests want to wait to see how they develop and only then "decide if they go on vacation at all." And once they decide to take a trip, they are spending less than usual. "Many guests no longer go to the restaurant every day," he says.

Usedom – A Summer Holiday Favorite

Hotels in crisis mode

Sales figures in the German hospitality industry remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA). The situation is "extremely challenging" because the industry is simultaneously "confronted with exponential costs in the areas of energy, food and personnel," says DEHOGA head Guido Zöllick.

Additionally, more than 60% of hospitality businesses were still looking for staff at the start of the season in June. "Because there is a shortage of staff, companies are reducing their opening hours and scrapping events," says Zöllick. Yet despite the challenges, business picked up once COVID-related regulations were dropped in May.

Staff shortages remain one of the major problems in the hospitality industry

This positive trend is also confirmed by the Ministry of Tourism of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The region in Germany's northeast had a successful summer tourism season. The utilization of all tourist capacities was 87% in July and 80% in August. Schleswig-Holstein, in turn, reported a 4.4% increase in overnight stays in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2019. The North Sea Tourism Association, meanwhile, expects summer numbers to be about the same as before the pandemic. However, guests have recently become "more price-sensitive" and have shown more restraint when it comes to paying for leisure activities and gastronomy, says the organization.

Low water levels and camping success

Daniel Thiriet of IG RiverCruise, an industry group, also saw numerous challenges to his sector this summer. A prolonged drought led to low water levels in many places and made river cruising more difficult. Although there were only a few cancellations and complete route closures, companies had to go to great lengths to maintain operations. On Germany's Rhine river, for example, ships could no longer operate in some places, so passengers had to be transported by bus in certain sections.

Low water levels made it difficult for boat cruises on the Rhine to take place this summer

One of Germany's travel sectors that grew during the pandemic is camping. In the first half of the year, Germany's campsites set a new record. According to the Federal Association of the Camping Economy in Germany (BVCD), the number of overnight stays rose by 11% to 14.2 million, compared to the same period in 2019. Yet, the joy may be short-lived. "In view of the uncertain forecasts and current burdens on consumers, we are looking ahead to the fall with subdued expectations," says BVCD head Christian Günther.

Germany's most beautiful campsites Beach fun a stone's throw away Welcome to the Baltic Sea, a popular vacation destination during the pandemic. Summer, sun, sand and sea ― what more could you want? Well, ideally, a place to stay near the coast. Campingpark Kühlungsborn is located on a 12-hectare nature reserve by the sea. Here you'll find sunny and tree-shaded sites, some only 50 meters from the beach. It's also not far from the seaside resort of Kühlungsborn.

Germany's most beautiful campsites Camping surrounded by the sea Wulfener Hals is also located close to the sea, on the island of Fehmarn, between Burger Binnensee and the Baltic Sea ― a paradise for surfers and water sports enthusiasts. You will find here campsites, vacation apartments, hotel rooms and restaurants. Fehmarn is Germany's third-largest island, with sandy beaches and steep slopes, small villages and around 2,000 hours of sunshine a year.

Germany's most beautiful campsites Camping in the Mecklenburg Lake District Let's continue south ― to the Mecklenburg Lake District, Germany's largest contiguous lake area. Here you'll find the Havelberge camping park. The area is far from the hustle and bustle of the big city at the Woblitzsee lake, with a beach and large lawn to sunbathe. Canoes, kayaks, motorboats and dragon boats can be rented. And for those who come with their own boat: there's mooring in the harbor.

Germany's most beautiful campsites A campsite among impressive rock formations The LuxOase (luxury oasis) lives up to its name: The five-star campsite offers a range of activities, playgrounds and sports fields, a climbing castle and a wellness area with sauna, steam bath, infrared cabin and more. There is also a golf course nearby. The surrounding area has plenty to discover: the bizarre rocks of Saxon Switzerland, the city of Dresden and many castles and palaces.

Germany's most beautiful campsites Lakeside camping in the Lüneburg Heath In the middle of the Lüneburg Heath near Wietzendorf, on a lake with a sandy beach, lies the Südsee-Camp with sites for tourists, permanently rented sites and even chalets. Amusement parks like Heide-Park Soltau or Serengeti-Park are popular destinations. And, of course, there is the Lüneburg Heath, where millions of heather blossoms bloom in a vibrant purple in late summer.

Germany's most beautiful campsites Camping in the middle of the river looking out on vineyards With its many bends, the Moselle River winds through the landscape. Vineyards, wine-growing villages and castles shape the area. In the middle of the river is the camping island Sonnenwerth, which is connected by a dam to Hatzenport, a village between Koblenz and Cochem. From here you have a great view of the vineyards and the Moselle.

Germany's most beautiful campsites Camping in the Black Forest Nestled in the meadows and forests of the Black Forest in southern Germany is the five-star Münstertal campground with a swimming pool, sauna area and sports grounds. Anyone emerging from their tent or caravan here will be faced with a magnificent mountain panorama. The Black Forest is a popular vacation region for skiing in winter and hiking in summer.

Germany's most beautiful campsites Lakeside camping in Bavaria Moving on, we reach Strandcamping Waging am See in Upper Bavaria. The campground offers sites, apartments and sleeping barrels. There are plenty of activities: a swimming, sports and wellness park, an open-air cinema and an agility course for dogs, including a dog shower. In the surrounding area, excursion destinations such as Herrenchiemsee Castle, Salzburg and the Berchtesgadener Land await.

Germany's most beautiful campsites Camping close to Germany's fairy-tale castle The Bannwaldsee campsite in the Allgäu region could hardly have chosen a better location: It's located directly on the lake, just a few kilometers from the famous Neuschwanstein Castle, surrounded by an impressive alpine landscape. Hiking, biking, swimming, sightseeing ― the campsite offers everything for a fun-filled vacation.

Germany's most beautiful campsites Camping in a mountain panorama The five-star Camping Resort Zugspitze is located in the Alps, at the foot of the Zugspitze near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in the very south of Germany. At 2,962 meters, the Zugspitze is the country's highest mountain. Here you can go hiking, mountaineering, cycling and in the winter, skiing. If you come without a tent or caravan, you can also spend the night in Bavarian mountain huts. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



What's in store with the energy crisis

Back on the island of Usedom, Michael Raffelt is also concerned about the future. "We have so many overlapping problems at the moment, it's scary," he says. He is especially worried about the projected high energy costs — some hotels on Usedom have already had their energy contracts terminated by suppliers. It remains to be seen what new conditions — and energy prices — will be. Raffelt does not expect anything positive. "After all, we are not an industry that can pass on all costs to customers," he says. Otherwise, this would be directly reflected in booking figures.

