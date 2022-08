Glamping

If you like to combine the comfort of a hotel with the romance of an outdoor vacation, you're possibly a glamper. Glamping is made up of the words "glamourous" and "camping." The trend originated in the US and spread to Europe in the early 2000s. Staying at this designer yurt has its price, though, and can set you back 200€ ($205) per night — 10 times what you'd pay for a regular camping spot.