  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
Svenja Schulze and Monique Nsanzabaganw, two women seated in armchairs, a small table between them
Svenja Schulze (left) met with Monique Nsanzabaganw, deputy chair for the African Union Commission, in Ethiopia in 2022Image: Thomas Koehler/photothek/IMAGO
PoliticsAfrica

How good is Germany's new development strategy for Africa?

Daniel Pelz
51 minutes ago

Germany's Development Ministry wants to be a more important player in Africa. Development Minister Svenja Schulze has just presented a new concept — but reactions have been mixed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MgYZ

Compared to the fanfare with which her predecessor presented his plans for cooperation between Germany and Africa, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze's proposals come across as a lot more modest. 

Former Development Minister Gerd Müller presented his concept with great fanfare in 2017, declaring it a "Marshall Plan for Africa." Just a few years later though, it has largely fallen by the wayside. Much of the plan never even got past the conceptual stage and Müller himself has withdrawn from politics.

Schulze's new plan has a less grandiose title. It's simply called the Africa Strategy, and has the stated ambition of "shaping the future with Africa."

"What we don't want is for the countries to permanently depend on us," Schulze, who has been in office since the end of 2021, told DW at the launch of the strategy. "We see how Africa is developing, the innovation potential, the many young people. And we want to build networks, partnerships, that benefit both sides, not just one."

The strategy has some new priorities. Sustainability plays a major role — hardly surprising in the age of climate change, the effects of which are clearly being felt by African countries. Germany wants to promote the socially equitable and environmentally friendly transformation of  African economies.

Gerd Müller, man seated on the ground beside a large group of women
In 2017, former Development Minister Gerd Müller hailed his Africa stratgey as a "paradigm shift in how we cooperate with Africa"Image: Michael Gottschalk/photothek/IMAGO

Germany's Development Ministry (BMZ), plans to support countries in expanding renewable energies and in creating new jobs, especially for young people. According to the ministry, 25 million new jobs need to be created on the continent every year as Africa experiences rapid population growth — by 2050, 2.5 billion people could be living on the continent.

'The right tone'

Olawunmi Ola-Busari, an analyst at the South African office of ONE, a global movement campaigning to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030,  approves of the new priorities, saying they set "the right tone for advancing Germany's development relationship with African countries and also highlight key priorities for African countries, governments and institutions."

The strategy also recognizes Africa's increasing importance in global politics and "supports the priorities that Africans themselves have put forward, as set out in Agenda 2063," Ola-Busari said. 

In one key respect, the new strategy differs from Müller's so-called "Marshall Plan," which was designed to encourage German companies to invest in Africa on a grand scale. Numerous support programs were promised, some of which were introduced.

But, as Robert Kappel, a former professor working in Africa studies at Leipzig University, told DW, "Economic cooperation does not play a major role in this concept."

Svenja Schulze: 'We're making a more democratic offer'



While  existing programs will be continued, Kappel pointed out that there is no plan to make trade relations between Africa and Europe fairer, for instance with regard to subsidized agricultural products from Europe, which offer tough competition for African producers. That is something African governments have repeatedly called for, Kappel said, adding he had expected more in that respect.

German business unhappy

Business representatives were not as pleased. "Instead of providing new impetus to promote private sector projects and investments — which would counteract the increasingly strong presence of players who, according to policymakers, are systemic competitors — the paper largely exhausts itself in describing existing initiatives and formulating declarations of intent," says Stefan Liebing, chairman of the German-African Business Association. In practice, however, German business involvement on the continent falls far short of  policymakers' expectations.

The BMZ also plans a special focus on promoting women's rights, an announcement that could trigger heated discussion in Africa. Funding that makes a direct or indirect contribution to gender equality is to increase to 93% by 2025. The ministry points out that women and girls in Africa still face discrimination.

"They have fewer opportunities for good schooling and education and are disproportionately employed in the informal sector. In many African countries, girls are forced to marry, and access to healthcare and contraceptives is limited," the German strategy paper noted.

Cultural interference?

Large parts of African civil society may welcome those plans, but they could also strain relations with some governments. "It will certainly trigger discussions," Kappel noted.

Women on a street holding up placards in French
Many women in Africa stand up for equal rightsImage: Cynthia Nguena Oundoum/DW

Some African leaders have long complained about what they perceive as cultural interference by Western countries — for some male politicians, that includes statements from Western countries concerning equal rights. The same could be true for the planned support of local LGBTQ communities. Ola-Busari predicts "mixed reactions" in the light of continued LGBTQ discrimination and criminalization in some African countries.

What parts of the Schulze plan will ultimately be implemented depends not only on the German development ministry. "That [single] ministry will only be able to succeed if it also has buy-in from the foreign, economic and defense ministries," Ola-Busari explained. "What we're calling for, is a coherent Africa strategy from the entire German government."

That could be wishful thinking though. Back in 2017, several ministries were working on their own African plans at the same time, even as experts urged a more coherent concept and whole-of-government approach. But apart from a vague paper that outlined some basic points, nothing else ever happened. 

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Destroyed infrastructure after floods in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

IPCC report: Germany calls for global action on climate change

IPCC report: Germany calls for global action on climate change

German politicians reacted to the newly released IPCC report by urging drastic emissions reductions at home and more engagement on climate action abroad.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 9, 2021
A pipeline in a desert landscape, next to a transmission tower

Green hydrogen from Namibia

Green hydrogen from Namibia

Germany wants to shift away from oil and gas, but doesn't have enough natural resources of its own. But in Africa, there's huge potential for wind and solar power. It could be used to produce green hydrogen that would then be shipped to Europe.
Nature and Environment23 hours ago04:42 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An ambulance, two police vehicles, and several emergency service workers gathered around a rail crossing in Brokstedt, northern Germany. They were responding to a knife attack on a train as it approached the small settlement's train station.

Germany: 2 killed, several injured in train knife attack

Crime2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Svenja Schulze and Monique Nsanzabaganw, two women seated in armchairs, a small table between them

How good is Germany's new development strategy for Africa?

How good is Germany's new development strategy for Africa?

Politics51 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A small diamond with a man's face in the background

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

Business5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz speaking in the Bundestag on January 25, 2023

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture showing the start of production in a new car body plant of the Slovak division of Volkswagen in Bratislava

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Health9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

FilmJanuary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

Business22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage