Gender equality

Gender equality is the state of equal access to resources and opportunities regardless of gender.

As of 2017, gender equality is one of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. Gender inequality is measured annually by the United Nations Development Program's Human Development Reports. There it says gender equality is achieved through "fairness of treatment for women and men, according to their respective needs." Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content relating to gender equality issues.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 08: Andrea Petkovic of Germany plays a forehand in her Women's Singles first round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

Germany's Andrea Petkovic: Sexism far from dead in tennis 02.11.2021

German tennis player Andrea Petkovic has praised Billie Jean King as a pioneer of gender equality in sports. However, at the same time she warned that "latent sexism" is still very much alive in professional tennis.
Handout photo - Norway's beach handball players were each fined 150 euros for wearing shorts rather than the required bikini bottoms. The team wore thigh-length elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in Bulgaria on Sunday July 18, 2021 to protest against the regulation bikini-bottom design that the sport's Norwegian federation president called embarrassing. Photo by Norwegian Handball Federation via ABACAPRESS.COM

Handball federation changes rules following women's bikini scandal 01.11.2021

The International Handball Federation said women can wear "short tight pants" following an outcry over uniform rules. The move comes after the Norwegian team was fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

Bildnummer: 58283630 Datum: 18.07.2012 Copyright: imago/wolterfoto DEUTSCHLAND, BONN, 18.07.2012 Feature Frauen im Beruf JW81090273 xmk x0x 2012 quer Feature Symbolbild Symbolaufnahme Symbolfoto Symbol Symbole Frau Frauen Mann M�nner Beruf Berufsleben Manager Managerin Managerinnen Seminar Meeting Gesch�ftsleute Gesch�ftsfrau Quote Frauenquote Karriere Geschlecht Business Geschlechter Karriereleiter Gleichberechtigung Emanzipation Geschlechterkampf Arbeitsplatz Businessfrau F�hrungskraft Personal HR Existenzgr�nder Existenzgr�ndung Existenzgr�nderin Unternehmerin Job Jobs Kraft Power Frauenpower Frauen-Power Haare Frisur Zopf 58283630 Date 18 07 2012 Copyright Imago wolterfoto Germany Bonn 18 07 2012 Feature Women in Occupation xmk x0x 2012 horizontal Feature Symbol image Icon Recording Symbolic image symbol Symbols Woman Women Man Men Occupation Professional life Manager Manager Managers Seminar Meeting Business people Business woman QUOTE Women Career Gender Business Sexes Career ladder Equality Emancipation War between the sexes Work Business woman Managers Staff HR Start-ups Setting up a business Founder existence Businesswoman Job Jobs Power Power Women\u0026#39;s Power Women Power Hair Hairdo Plait

EU is 'three generations' away from gender equality — report 28.10.2021

A report on gender equality in the EU has shown a dismal rate of improvement in recent years. At the current rate, gender parity is still a long way off.
Portrait of executive businesswoman presenting his idea to his colleagues at meeting. Teamwork.

More women have joined Germany's executive boards — but not many 27.10.2021

The number of women on the executive boards of Germany's publicly traded companies is slowly going up. But when it comes to gender parity, Germany still lags far behind other developed countries.

09.09.2021 , Duisburg , Diskussionsrunde mit den Bundestagskandidaten Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD und Lamya Kaddor Grüne in der Redaktion der Rheinischen Post in Duisburg an der Königstraße 51. Bärbel Bas *** 09 09 2021 , Duisburg , Discussion with the candidates for the Bundestag Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD and Lamya Kaddor Greens in the editorial office of the Rheinische Post in Duisburg at Königstraße 51 Bärbel Bas

German Bundestag president appointment puts spotlight on gender inequality 20.10.2021

The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.
Radsport: Weltmeisterschaft, Knokke - Brügge (44,5 km), Rennen, Mixed-Staffel. Die Mannschaft aus Deutschland (Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger, Nikias Arndt, Tony Martin, Maximilian Walscheid) feiert mit Goldmedaille ihren Sieg auf dem Podium. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women's cycling still battling the gender gap 27.09.2021

Higher wages, increased media coverage, mixed events: Women's cycling is heading in the right direction. But this year's world championships have shown that structural differences are still holding female riders back.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a debate at the parliament in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Albania's parliament was to vote late Thursday to approve the new, female-dominated Cabinet of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with 12 of the 17 jobs going to women, propelling Albania to the top of global rankings in terms of the percentage of women holding Cabinet positions. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Albania approves new female-dominated Cabinet 17.09.2021

Twelve of 17 Cabinet-level positions will be held by women in Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's new government.

25.04.2017 *** REFILE - CORRECTING TYPO Ugandan prominent academic Stella Nyanzi smiles as she appears at Buganda Road court charged with cybercrimes after she posted profanity-filled denunciations of president Yoweri Museveni on Facebook, in Kampala, Uganda April 25, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena Optimiert für mobile Angebote

World in Progress: “What's the Alternative?” African Women leaders 02.09.2021

Women across Africa shape protest movements and stand up for their rights: from descendants of Benin's Amazon warriors, to activists fighting injustice and women promoting gender equality with political and poetic means.

Copyright: Kate Ferguson/DW DW-Kolumistin Kate Ferguson mit Ehemann (2021)

Opinion: Progressive policy, regressive society: Germany's parent trap 27.08.2021

Germany has one of the most progressive parental leave policies in the world. DW's Kate Ferguson asks why fathers aren't taking more time out.

DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 26.08.2021

Italy hosts G20 meeting on women's empowerment - South African women's economic share slips - Iceland heading for broad 4-day work week
ILLUSTRATION - Die Figuren eines Mannes und einer Frau sitzen am 18.07.2017 in Berlin auf Stapeln aus Geldmuenzen (gestellte Szene). Foto: Andrea Warnecke | Verwendung weltweit

Focus on gender equality as G20 nations gather in Italy 26.08.2021

G20 nations are gathering for a summit on women’s empowerment. The host nation, Italy, has itself much work to do to achieve gender equality.
Frau als Vorstand in einem Unternehmen

More women on German executive boards 12.08.2021

As a law on higher female representation on executive boards comes into force, German entrepreneur and auditor Stephanie Bschorr talks about the expected impact of the legislation. Does she think it's a good bill?
Ein Teilnehmer des traditionellen Fischertages läuft am Samstag (28.07.2012) mit einer Forelle in seinem Käscher, dem sogenannten Bären, jubelnd durch den Stadtbach von Memmingen (Schwaben). 1600 Männer beteiligen sich an dem Ausfischen des Stadtbaches. Wer die größte Forelle fängt darf ein Jahr lang den Titel des Fischerkönigs tragen. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand dpa/lby ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German fishing contest cannot exclude women, court rules 28.07.2021

Women must be allowed to compete in a 500-year-old annual contest to catch the biggest trout in a stream running through a small Bavarian town, judges have ruled.
This undated handout photo received on April 18, 2021 from the Fa’atuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) political party shows party leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa in Apia, the capital of Samoa. - Samoa opposition leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa -- a veteran powerbroker with ties to island royalty -- has spurred a seismic political shift her Pacific nation, putting her on the verge of becoming its first female prime minister. (Photo by Handout / Fa’atuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) / AFP) / To go with AFP story Samoa-politics-Fiame, PROFILE by Mata'afa Keni Lesa ----- EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Fa’atuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /

Samoa's first female prime minster takes office — finally 27.07.2021

Samoa's first female prime minister has taken office more than three months after an election that ignited a constitutional crisis.

FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms. Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts. At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Pink offers to pay 'sexist' clothing fine for Norway's beach handball team 26.07.2021

The American singer has offered to pay the €1,500 fine incurred by Norway's beach handball team for breaking uniform regulations. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships in Bulgaria.
Oksana Lyniv (43), Dirigentin aus der Ukraine. Der erklärte Höhepunkt der Bayreuther Festspiele ist gleichzeitig ein tatsächlich historischer Moment: Zum ersten Mal in 145 Jahren Festspielgeschichte wird eine Frau am Dirigentenpult von Bayreuth stehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women lead at the Bayreuth Festival 26.07.2021

The festival opened with an electrifying staging of Richard Wagner's "The Flying Dutchman," with singer Asmik Grigorian and conductor Oksana Lyniv outshining the men.
