Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Gender equality is the state of equal access to resources and opportunities regardless of gender.
As of 2017, gender equality is one of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. Gender inequality is measured annually by the United Nations Development Program's Human Development Reports. There it says gender equality is achieved through "fairness of treatment for women and men, according to their respective needs." Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content relating to gender equality issues.
The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.
The American singer has offered to pay the €1,500 fine incurred by Norway's beach handball team for breaking uniform regulations. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships in Bulgaria.