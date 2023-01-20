  1. Skip to content
Nature and Environment

Green hydrogen from Namibia

Miltiades Schmidt
12 minutes ago

Germany wants to shift away from oil and gas, but doesn't have enough natural resources of its own. But in Africa, there's huge potential for wind and solar power. It could be used to produce green hydrogen that would then be shipped to Europe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MamX
