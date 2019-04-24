Hong Kong's Tiananmen Square museum reopens

China's sole museum commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown reopened in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district on Friday, ahead of the protest's upcoming 30th anniversary this summer.

"Against all odds, Hong Kong Alliance is now reopening the June 4th Museum, the only place in China where the truth about June 4 can be told," operators said on the museum's website.

The Tiananmen museum is currently run by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. The same movement is responsible for organizing the June 4 annual remembrance vigil.

'The spirit of 1989'

For its reopening, the museum's exhibition will be themed "Memory. Justice. Hope." Organizers said it meant to commemorate "the sacrifice of martyrs and their dedication in the 1989 democracy movement."

It will feature photos, multimedia presentations and a virtual reality display of Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil. The exhibitions will "present the spirit of the 1989 democracy movement and the truth of June 4," organizers said.

A timer will be placed at the entrance of the museum, showing the number of years, months, days, hours, minutes and seconds since June 4, 1989.

Trouble staying open

Information regarding the events at the Tiananmen Square protest is highly censored in mainland China. But the situation is different in Hong Kong, which is still an autonomous territory with special rights and freedoms until 2047.

"In Hong Kong, we still have room for freedom of expression. Thus, we bear a greater responsibility to preserve history, inherit the truth, call for conscience, vindicate June 4, and promote reflection on the prospects for democracy in China," the museum said.

Though organizers have been able to make the museum a reality, keeping it in operation has proved to be a struggle.

The museum opened in 2012, but was forced to close down in 2016, due to a conflict with the building's landlord. Prior to its closure, it had received some 24,000 visitors.

Three weeks before its reopening, the museum was vandalized, in an attack that sought to damage its electrical system and furniture.

The museum displays objects and documents from the era

The Tiananmen-Hong Kong connection

Hong Kong played a critical role in helping Tiananmen activists escape China. The efforts were dubbed "Operation Yellowbird."

Objects and documents from the era as well as videos, photographs and testimony from survivors are featured in the museum.

"It's the only place in the world where we can see some of the historical items collected in one place. I was there five years ago, six years ago I was really touched when I saw it," Zhou Fengsuo, a former student leader at Tiananmen Square, told the dpa news agency.

The museum also showcases a book club and a gift shop, which sells literature on the protest movement that are not available in the rest of China.

Due to the uncertain future of freedom of speech in Hong Kong, activists have said they are planning to build a second Tiananmen museum in New York City.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Goddess of Democracy As the sun rises at Tiananmen Square, protesters build a 33 feet tall Goddess of Democracy statue out of foam and paper-mache over a metal armature. In the early morning of June 4, soldiers backed by tanks and armored cars toppled the statue which had stood directly facing the Mao portrait at the Forbidden City.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Singing Police Woman In the often tense days leading up to the Chinese government crackdown, local citizens often gave gifts to soldiers and police officials. Sometimes troops would sing patriotic songs with demonstrators. In this picture, a police woman sings out loud in Tiananmen Square a few days before troops retook control of the area and crushed the democratic movement.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Struggle A woman is caught in the middle of a scuffle between pro-democracy protesters and People's Liberation Army soldiers near the Great Hall of The People on June 3, 1989, the day before one of the bloodiest military crackdowns of the 20th century. Later that night, the 38th army would open fire on unarmed civilians overtaking the occupied Tiananmen Square.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Captured Weapons Thousands of protesters surround a bus with a display of captured weapons just days prior to the crackdown. During the government's enforcement of martial law, soldiers and the public performed a delicate dance of give and take. Sometimes protesters offered gifts to soldiers and sometimes troops withdrew.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Fight for Democracy On the late evening of June 3, a group of protesters cornered an armored personnel carrier (APC) at the gates of the Great Hall of The People. It had just crashed through barricades of street dividers which the crowds had put up to stop the advance of military vehicles. At the same time, soldiers were preparing to open fire on the demonstrators a short distance away.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Burning APC On the late evening of June 3, protestors set fire to an armored personnel carrier on the Chang'an Avenue near Tiananmen Square. The picture was the last image before photographer Jeff Widener was struck in the face by a stray protestor brick. Though he sustained a serious concussion, The Nikon F3 titanium camera absorbed the blow sparing his life.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 The Crackdown On June 4, a truck manned by People's Liberation Army troops patrol down the Chang'an Avenue in front of the Beijing Hotel the day after the bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy supporters. A similar truck full of soldiers had shot tourists standing in the lobby of the Beijing Hotel that day.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 'Tank Man' A lone man with shopping bags walks to the center of Beijing's Chang'an Avenue and temporarily stops the advance of Chinese tanks a day after the crackdown. Over two decades later, the fate of the man is still a mystery. The incident has come to symbolize the events at Tiananmen Square and is considered one of the most iconic images ever taken.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Dead Heroes On June 5, a group of people at the Chang’an Avenue show a picture of dead protesters at a local morgue after being shot by Chinese soldiers of the 38th Army during the recapture of Tiananmen Square. The troops used expanding bullets which created larger wounds. At least 300 civilians were killed, according to Amnesty International.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Sweepers The remains of a burned out bus on Beijing’s Chang’an Avenue as two women sweep up debris following the military crackdown. The demonstrations led to widespread burning of buses and military vehicles which left several soldiers dead or injured.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Guarding Mao Soldiers and a tank stand guard in front of The Forbidden City and across from the occupied Tiananmen Square a few days after the riots.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Brothers in Arms Associated Press photographers Jeff Widener (left) and Liu Heung Shing pose in front of Beijing's Forbidden City in late May 1989 just days before the Chinese government's military crackdown at Tiananmen Square. Author: Jeff Widener



