 Hong Kong pro-democracy protest leaders sentenced | News | DW | 24.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hong Kong pro-democracy protest leaders sentenced

The "Umbrella Movement" leaders organized 79 days of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in 2014. The group wanted Hong Kong voters to have the right to choose the city's leader.

Pro-democracy activists Chung Yiu-wa, Cheung Sau-yin, Lee Wing-tat, Chan Kin-man, Benny Tai, Chu Yiu-ming, Tanya Chan and Shiu Ka-chun arrive arrive at the court for sentencing on their involvement in the Occupy Central, also known as Umbrella Movement, in Hong Kong, China April 24, 2019 (Reuters/T. Siu)

A court in Hong Kong handed down sentences of up to 16 months to eight leaders of the city's "Umbrella Movement" on Wednesday, a month after they were found guilty of organizing a 79-day pro-democracy protest in 2014.

The movement had demanded Hong Kong's 5 million voters be given the right to choose the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Read more: Hong Kong umbrella movement leaders say 'freedom is on trial'

What were the sentences?

  • Sixteen months in jail for professors Benny Tai and Chan Kinman.
  • A suspended sentence of two years for Reverend Chu Yiu-ming.
  • Eight months in prison for two defendants.
  • Eight-month suspended sentences for another two leaders.
  • Two hundred hours of community service for student leader Tommy Cheung.

More to come.

amp/dj (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong 'Umbrella Movement' leaders found guilty for role in mass protests

A court in Hong Kong has found several leaders of the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" guilty of incitement. The pro-democracy protest movement brought parts of the China-ruled city to a standstill for weeks. (09.04.2019)  

Hong Kong umbrella movement leaders say 'freedom is on trial'

In a trial that is set to define the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong, accused pro-democracy activists have told DW that Hong Kong's autonomy is under 'coordinated attack' from Beijing. (19.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Hongkong Jahrestag Proteste

Hong Kong 'Umbrella Movement' leaders found guilty for role in mass protests 09.04.2019

A court in Hong Kong has found several leaders of the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" guilty of incitement. The pro-democracy protest movement brought parts of the China-ruled city to a standstill for weeks.

Yellow Umbrella protesters receive guilty verdict 09.04.2019

A court in Hong Kong has handed down guilty verdicts for the leaders of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014. Their “Umbrella” movement peacefully shut down the city center for months in a battle with the government of the Chinese territory.

Hongkong Mitbegründer der demokratischen Kampagne Occupy Central vor Gericht

Hong Kong umbrella movement leaders say 'freedom is on trial' 19.11.2018

In a trial that is set to define the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong, accused pro-democracy activists have told DW that Hong Kong's autonomy is under 'coordinated attack' from Beijing.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  