Hong Kong pro-democracy protest leaders sentenced

A court in Hong Kong handed down sentences of up to 16 months to eight leaders of the city's "Umbrella Movement" on Wednesday, a month after they were found guilty of organizing a 79-day pro-democracy protest in 2014.

The movement had demanded Hong Kong's 5 million voters be given the right to choose the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

What were the sentences?

Sixteen months in jail for professors Benny Tai and Chan Kinman.

A suspended sentence of two years for Reverend Chu Yiu-ming.

Eight months in prison for two defendants.

Eight-month suspended sentences for another two leaders.

Two hundred hours of community service for student leader Tommy Cheung.

More to come.

amp/dj (AP, dpa)

