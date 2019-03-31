 Hong Kong ′Umbrella Movement′ leaders found guilty for role in mass protests | News | DW | 09.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hong Kong 'Umbrella Movement' leaders found guilty for role in mass protests

A court in Hong Kong has found several leaders of the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" guilty of incitement. The pro-democracy protest movement brought parts of the China-ruled city to a standstill for weeks.

A pro-democracy protester lifts a yellow umbrella in Hong Kong (Reuters/T. Siu)

A Hong Kong court on Tuesday found the top leaders of the "Umbrella Movement" guilty of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and incitement for their roles in the 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations.

The trial has sparked concerns about the erosion of political freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

What we know so far:

  • Nine leaders of the protest were on trial, including a retired pastor, professors, student activists, as well as current and former lawmakers.
  • Eight members of the group were found guilty of incitement to commit public nuisance.
  • Five were found guilty of "incitement to incite" public nuisance.
  • The trial included rarely-used colonial-era charges that carry jail terms of up to seven years — although no sentences were immediately handed down.
  • The judge in the case acknowledged that civil disobedience is "recognized is Hong Kong" but said that it wasn't an adequate defense to criminal charges.

Watch video 05:20

Hong Kong: Growing influence from Beijing

'Continue the struggle for democracy'

Ahead of the verdict, the  campaigners vowed to continue pushing for democracy in Hong Kong, regardless of the trial's outcome.

"We will still continue our struggle for democracy," professor Benny Tai told Reuters news agency ahead of the verdict. "The reason that we committed civil disobedience is because we want justice for Hong Kong people."

What were the protests about?

The protests, which were spearheaded by three of the defendants in Tuesday's trial, called for free elections for Hong Kong's leader.

In 2013,  former pastor Chu Yiu-ming, law professor Benny Tai, and sociology professor Chan Kin-man, founded the pro-democracy "Occupy Central" movement, which later joined with the student-led Umbrella Movement. 

Over the course of the 79-day protests in 2014, mass demonstrations paralyzed Hong Kong's financial district and highlighted widespread frustration over the shrinking of the city's civil liberties.

rs/aw (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong: Growing influence from Beijing  

Related content

Hong Kong Proteste gegen neue Gesetze

Hong Kong: Thousands march against China extradition proposal 31.03.2019

The Hong Kong government has proposed to grant the city's leader powers to extradite fugitives to mainland China. Rights activists say China critics could be subject to torture and unfair prosecution there.

Hong Kong Umbrella Movement activists go on trial 19.11.2018

Leading pro-democracy campaigners have pleaded not guilty to public nuisance charges after sparking some of the biggest protests in the semiautonomous city's recent history. DW spoke to one of them ahead of the trial.

Hongkong Mitbegründer der demokratischen Kampagne Occupy Central vor Gericht

Hong Kong umbrella movement leaders say 'freedom is on trial' 19.11.2018

In a trial that is set to define the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong, accused pro-democracy activists have told DW that Hong Kong's autonomy is under 'coordinated attack' from Beijing.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  