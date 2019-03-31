Hong Kong 'Umbrella Movement' leaders found guilty for role in mass protests

A court in Hong Kong has found several leaders of the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" guilty of incitement. The pro-democracy protest movement brought parts of the China-ruled city to a standstill for weeks.
A Hong Kong court on Tuesday found the top leaders of the "Umbrella Movement" guilty of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and incitement for their roles in the 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations.
The trial has sparked concerns about the erosion of political freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
What we know so far:
'Continue the struggle for democracy'
Ahead of the verdict, the campaigners vowed to continue pushing for democracy in Hong Kong, regardless of the trial's outcome.
"We will still continue our struggle for democracy," professor Benny Tai told Reuters news agency ahead of the verdict. "The reason that we committed civil disobedience is because we want justice for Hong Kong people."
What were the protests about?
The protests, which were spearheaded by three of the defendants in Tuesday's trial, called for free elections for Hong Kong's leader.
In 2013, former pastor Chu Yiu-ming, law professor Benny Tai, and sociology professor Chan Kin-man, founded the pro-democracy "Occupy Central" movement, which later joined with the student-led Umbrella Movement.
Over the course of the 79-day protests in 2014, mass demonstrations paralyzed Hong Kong's financial district and highlighted widespread frustration over the shrinking of the city's civil liberties.
