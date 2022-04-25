 Hong Kong′s free press under pressure | Reporter - On Location | DW | 25.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Hong Kong's free press under pressure

Most of Hong Kong's free press has been dismantled, and many leading journalists have been arrested. Jacky has decided to keep reporting anyway, and now works alone. Former journalist Kris hopes to foster media literacy through a bookstore.

Watch video 12:35

Neither route is easy, however. Kris has to jump hurdles to find the books he is interested in for his store. He ends up having to import many from Taiwan. Meanwhile Jacky, who now self-publishes his work online, is troubled by a user comment. The user said they would report Jacky's work to the national security police. In the ‘Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index, Hong Kong plummeted from the 80th to the 148th place in just one year. A report by Phoebe Kong.

More in the Media Center

Hamed Valy | Mode-Choreograph

From Kabul to Berlin: Hamed and Fashion 25.04.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Arthur helps - Painting for the homeless 16.04.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Energy Transition? The U.S. and Oil 09.04.2022

Deutschland | Faris Allaham, Abdul Muakrin Bakran und Anas Allakad

Syrians in Sinzig: From refugees to volunteers 02.04.2022

More from Reporter - RSS-Feed (english)

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

After the shooting: Uvalde and gun control 18.06.2022

Pervin Savran

The last of their kind: Turkey's nomads 11.06.2022

Khatuna Jakeli

Snowdrops from Georgia 04.06.2022

Sascha und Anna I Geflüchtete aus der Ukraine in Berlin

Starting over: A Ukrainian family in Berlin 28.05.2022

More from Reporter

Ukraine | Mychailo Purishev hilft bei Evakuierungen aus Mariupol

Breaking out of Mariupol 21.05.2022

Standbild DW Sendung Reporter | Auseinandersetzung zwischen Russen und Ukrainern

Russians in Germany clash over the war in Ukraine 14.05.2022

DW-Sendung 'Reporter' Kapon Ukraine Krieg Kämpfer

Meet the foreign fighters joining Ukraine's battle with Russia 03.05.2022

DW Reporter' vom 30.4 - Protest gegen Erderwärmung

Young and old tackle climate change 30.04.2022

Read also

Es zeigt Jacky Cheung, ein freier Journalist, der in Hongkong eine eigene kleine News-Plattform betreibt. Ein Standbild aus der DW-Sendung 'Reporter', Ausstrahlung am 25.6.22. Copyright DW ohne Namen.

Hong Kong: Free Press Under Pressure 24.06.2022

Most of Hong Kong's free press has been dismantled, and many leading journalists have been arrested. Jacky has decided to keep reporting anyway, and now works alone.

June 12, 2022, London, United Kingdom: Pro-democracy demonstrator waves flag during a rally at Parliament square in London to mark the third anniversary of the start of massive pro-democracy protests which roiled Hong Kong in 2019 Organisers claimed about four thousands attended the rally. (Credit Image: © May James/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

How has Beijing's crackdown on civil society changed Hong Kong? 16.06.2022

Three years ago, a protest movement began in Hong Kong against an extradition bill, which led to an authoritarian response from Beijing that would forever transform the city and its people.

A view of the Foreign Correspondents Club (FCC) in Hong Hong on April 25, 2022. - Hong Kong's foreign press club scrapped its annual human rights awards, citing fears it could be prosecuted for crossing new red lines as Beijing stamps out dissent in the international business hub. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hong Kong Foreign Correspondent's Club suspends human rights award over legal fears 25.04.2022

Citing legal concerns, the club has suspended the 26th edition of its human rights reporting award. Hong Kong's national security laws have stifled free press in the former bastion of democracy.

sailboat in Hong Kong harbor , 2011885.jpg, asia, blue, boat, building, center, china, chinese, classic, convention, downtown, flag, glass, harbor, high, hill, hong, hongkong, island, junk, kong, landscape, mast, mount, mountain, navigate, peak, people, red, reflection, reflective, rise, sail, sailboat, ship, sightseeing, sky, skyscraper, sunny, sunset, tour, tourist, transportation, travel, vessel, victoria, water, white, wooden,

Hong Kong election: Will the crackdown on rights and freedoms continue? 06.05.2022

Observers say the upcoming vote will be controlled by Beijing and cement the clampdown on dissent. There's only one candidate, and he's seen as tough enforcer of the mainland's ambition to roll back Hong Kong's autonomy.