 Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport

Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport

Chaotic scenes were reported outside Hong Kong's airport after police used pepper spray on protesters who blocked a police van. Flights at the airport have been cancelled due to ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters during a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport

Dozens of riot police and pro-democracy protesters clashed at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night, after flights were disrupted for a second day in a row.

Evening scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police outside the airport after some protesters blocked several police vehicles. Officers with shields pushed back protesters near one of the airport entrances and used pepper spray to break up the crowd.

Police said they were trying to get in to the airport to escort an injured man to an ambulance who protesters detained on suspicion of being an undercover agent.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, had been "seriously disrupted" by the demonstrations. The authority said protesters blocked passageways to the airport's restricted area, blocking passengers from continuing to immigration.

Hundreds of flights were canceled or suspended at the airport on Monday and Tuesday after protesters  staged a sit-in in the main hall of the airport, using luggage trolleys to stop passengers from passing through security gates.

Read more:  Hong Kong pro-democracy movement: A timeline

Watch video 00:23

Lam: Violence 'is pushing Hong Kong onto a road of no return'

EU urges restraint on all sides

The European Union on Tuesday called on all parties involved to quickly de-escalate the situation and establish talks to defuse tensions.

"In light of the continuing unrest and the increase in violent incidents in Hong Kong, it is crucial that all sides exercise restraint, reject all kinds of violence and take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump said that the ongoing crisis in Hong Kong was a "very tricky situation."

"I hope it works out for everybody, including China," he told reporters, adding: "I hope it works out for liberty."

Speaking at a press conference earlier Tuesday, the semiautonomous territory's leader, Carrie Lam, said demonstrations could push Hong Kong "down a path of no return" and claimed that protesters had created "a state of panic and chaos."

Protests began 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China, but the movement has expanded to include wider calls for democracy.

More to follow...

Watch video 02:28

Hong Kong: Young protesters skip school

