Hong Kong opposition stage final protest before resigning

Hong Kong's legislature opened Thursday ahead of the planned mass departure of the pro-democracy opposition following the dismissal of four of their colleagues.

One opposition politician unfurled a banner from a balcony of the legislative council building saying the city's leader Carrie Lam "was corrupting Hong Kong and hurting its people; She will stink for 10,000 years."

"I suppose this is my last protest in Legco," opposition member Lam Cheuk-ting said after suspending the banner from the building's second floor.

Why is the opposition resigning?

Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government expelled four opposition members from the 70-seat Legislative Council, known as Legco, on Wednesday, saying they had threatened national security.

The 15 remaining opposition lawmakers then said they would hand in their resignation letters in solidarity on Thursday.

nm/rt (Reuters, AP)