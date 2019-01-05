Heavy snowfall in Bavaria and Austria causes delays, closes schools

More snowfall was expected in the southern Germany on Monday as many in the region headed back to work.

Meteorologists at the German Weather Service (DWD) expected up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) of snow in the Berchtesgaden district in southeast Bavaria on Monday and up to 40 centimeters in parts of the Alps and Alpine foothills. The service also warned of avalanches and snow damage, for instance from falling branches.

The region has been hit with 60 centimeters of snow, according to the DWD, though it says the flurry could ease up temporarily on Monday afternoon. Several Bavarian school districts have canceled classes on Monday because of the conditions.

The storm caused 120 flights from Munich airport to be canceled, also halting and delaying trains. Deutsche Bahn said on Monday that regional rail service in southern Bavaria could be subject to delays and cancellations. Authorities are expected to try to get public transport up and running again throughout Monday.

On Sunday, two skiers died in separate avalanches in western Austria. A young woman also died on the Teisenberg in the Berchtesgaden region.

The Bavarian Avalanche Warning Service has assessed the avalanche danger as "high" on the northern side of the Alps.

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps A regal view From August 2018 a new cable car will take visitors up the 1,800 meter high Jenner mountain. A short walk up to the summit is rewarded with a breathtaking view of the Berchtesgaden National Park - which was founded in 1978 to ensure that nature would be able to develop unimpeded. From the Jenner summit you can see the National Park's landmark Watzmann mountain and at its foot the Königsee lake.

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps Berchtesgaden The history of Berchtesgaden dates back to the founding of an Augustine abbey, probably in the year 1102. The settlement grew because of the flourishing trade from the local salt and metal mines. In 1810 the abbey came under Bavarian rule and to this day it still serves as a residence for the descendants of the Bavarian royal family. Part of the abbey building is also open to the public.

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps Focus on the mountains In the National Park Center "Haus der Berge" you can experience the park with all senses. Forest noises are simulated, natural phenomena explained, and stuffed animals can be touched and patted. A path leads up from the Königsee lake to the summit of the Watzmann mountain. The message of the exhibition clearly states: see nature's beauty - now protect and preserve it!

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps Watzmann mountain Majestically it towers over the Berchtesgaden area - the Watzmann mountain is the landmark for this region. The 2,700 meter (8,858 ft) mountain is known for its unusual shape. According to legend evil king Watze once terrorized this region. To punish him god turned him to stone (peak on the right) along with his wife (peak on the left) and his children (the small peaks in the middle).

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps Königssee Lake The lake is located between impressive mountain walls in the Berchtesgaden National Park. The fjord-like lake is eight kilometers long and nearly 200 meters deep - which makes it very cold, even in the summer. Every few minutes environmentally friendly electronically powered boats ferry visitors across the lake.

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps The renowned echo of Königsee lake About half way across the lake the captain stops the boat, pulls out a trombone and plays a melody. Visitors can clearly hear the echo, created by the sound bouncing off the mountain cliffs. In the past small canon were fired - the sound of which would reverberate as many as seven times. But due to the fire hazard these posed on the boats, the preferred choice today is a trombone or flugelhorn.

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps St Bartholomew's pilgrimage church After about half an hour the electronically powered boats reach the Hirschau peninsula, below the east wall of the Watzmann mountain. It is known for the 17th century baroque pilgrimage church of St. Bartholomew with its red roof and onion domes. Near the chapel lies the old royal hunting lodge of the same name, which today serves as a restaurant and beer garden.

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps Wimbach Gorge Water loudly cascades through the Wimbach Gorge near the village of Ramsau. Leading through the ravine there are bridges and walkways taking you past 200 meters of steep cliffs. Particularly beautiful is the deep blue color of the Wildbach, brought about by sunlight being broken by the calcium particles in the water. An hour's hike into the mountains from here leads to the Wimbach Castle.

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps Suspension bridge in Klausbachtal The 51 meter suspension bridge crosses the Klausbach River and valley. This popular hiking destination in the Berchtesgaden National Park is also known as the valley of eagles - with a bit of luck visitors might be able to watch golden eagles soar.

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps Mountain pastures There are numerous mountain pastures in the Klausbachtal valley, like the Bindalm. It is easy to reach by foot or with the pasture adventure bus. Cars are banned from the protected area. The pastures are used traditionally. Cattle can only be found grazing on the mountain pastures during the summer. In the autumn farmers drive them back down into the valley.

The beauty of the Berchtesgaden Alps Mountain cattle On the Bindalm you find Pinzgauer cattle, a bovine breed that is so rare that it is on the Red List of endangered species. At night they are allowed out onto the expansive mountain pastures, and the days are spent in the stables. Mountain farmers use their milk to make cheese which they sell, along with a glass of milk and a slice of bread, to mountain hikers. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg / sb



dv/msh (AFP, dpa)

