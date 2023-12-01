Hand-painted Christmas Angels from the Ore Mountains

Does anyone actually count them? The trademark of Grünhainichen Christmas angels is their eleven white dots. Their faces are hand-painted, too. They’re especially popular as a Christmas orchestra set.

Also on Euromaxx:

Image: DW

What Makes Spain’s churros so Tasty?

When it comes to sweet treats, every country has its specialties. One of Spain’s is the churro: deep-fried doughy fingers often dipped in melted chocolate. They’re a typical street food. What makes them so popular?

Image: DW

Are Norway’s Fjords Worth a Trip?

It’s not at all far from Norway’s coastal city of Bergen to the majestic fjords. Euromaxx-reporter Aisha Sharipzhan set out to explore them.

Image: DW

The First Namibian Opera to Play in Germany

German colonialism in Namibia is marked by immense suffering and systematic oppression. The two countries’ complicated relationship is the theme of Namibia’s first opera, sung in Otjiherero and German.

Image: Giulia Grillo

The surreal world of Giulia Grillo

Giulia Grillo, an Italian artist in London, often portrays herself as a doll in a fantasy world. Her off-the-wall tableaux are both fascinating and unsettling. She’s has almost 200,000 followers on Instagram.

