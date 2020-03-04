Hanau commemorates victims of racist attack

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier attended a memorial service in Hanau on Wednesday; two weeks after a gunman killed nine people there in a racially motivated attack.

During the service, Steinmeier called the shooting an "attack on peaceful society" and a "brutal act of murderous violence," adding that it served as a reminder of Germany's "pre-existing history of exclusion and discrimination of people with a migrant or Muslim background, of so-called outsiders..."

Steinmeier read out the names of the victims as well as the prime suspect's mother, who was found dead at his residence.

Far-right attack

The alleged gunman, 43-year-old German Tobias R., killed nine people in two different hookah bars in Hanau on February 19. He was found dead hours later at home, along with the body of his mother. Police are still investigating the likelihood that he killed her and then himself after the shootings.

German federal prosecutor Peter Frank told German media that all of the victims had an immigrant background. They included both German and foreign citizens. Prosecutors have attested that the gunman possessed a "deeply racist mentality."

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Two shootings The first attack took place at a hookah bar in the downtown area and the second at a cafe about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) away in neighborhood of Kesselstadt.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Getaway car found Police received information about a getaway car, which they traced back to the suspect's address. Authorities then sealed off the area while special forces launched a major search.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Two bodies found at suspect's home Police said early on Thursday morning that they had found the suspect dead in his home. Another corpse was also discovered, which was later identified as the body of his mother.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Letter of confession A letter claiming responsibility for the attack from the suspect was found by police. Authorities are also examining a video that the suspect posted online several days earlier in which he details a conspiracy theory about child abuse in the United States.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Federal investigators Federal prosecutors announced they would be taking over the investigations. A spokesperson said there were "indications of a far-right motive."

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks 'Deeply racist mentality' German Attorney General Peter Frank said the video and manifesto posted by the shooter revealed "not only crazy thoughts and convoluted conspiracy theories, but also a deeply racist mentality." He said prosecutors must now "find out, if there were any other supporters or accomplices in the Hanu attacks."

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Mourning the dead Flowers and candles are placed near the Midnight shisha bar. Nine people have so far been confirmed dead in the attacks. Several top EU officials, including European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have publicly expressed their condolences for the victims.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Merkel gives statement German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a statement on the attacks on Thursday afternoon. She said it was too early to make a final assessment of the attack in Hanau, but that there were many indications that the perpetrator had right-wing and racist motives. "Racism is a poison, hate is a poison. And this poison exists in our society, " she said. Author: Leah Carter, Kate Martyr



'Fundamental values not secure without our support'

During the service, the German president warned: "Yes, racism does exist in our country — and not just for a few weeks. Yes, there is widespread Muslim hostility," adding that people "with darker skin color or with a headscarf experience discrimination." Yet he stressed that this applied only to a minority of people, calling on the silent majority to combat such sentiment wherever it raised its head.

"Our fundamental values, our freedom, our peace — these are not secure without us," Steinmeier said. "Democracy does not live because the constitution commands it to. It lives and endures if we want it and if we stand up for it — against those who want to put it in question or undermine it. We must actively defend it. Us, the state, and me."

Steinmeier said "there are no second-class citizens" in Germany and "no gradations in being German." He said every person in the country "must be able to live in security and peace" and that Germany's institutions, especially people "at the top," "must do everything possible" to protect people from hostility.

mvb/msh (dpa, KNA)

