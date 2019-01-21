 Half of all Europeans see anti-Semitism as as ′problem in our country′ | News | DW | 22.01.2019

News

Half of all Europeans see anti-Semitism as as 'problem in our country'

More Germans believe anti-Semitism is a problem in the country compared to other citizens of other EU countries. European officials have called for more efforts to combat rising anti-Semitism on the continent.

A man wears a kippa in Berlin

Fifty percent of Europeans interviewed about their perceptions on anti-Semitism view it as a "problem in our country," according to a new Eurobarometer Survey published on Tuesday by the European Commission.

Western European countries have called for further action to combat rising anti-Semitism in Europe, especially Germany and France, which have witnessed a rise in attacks.

Read more: How safe are Jews living in Germany?

In numbers:

  • In Germany, 66 percent of those surveyed believe anti-Semitism is a problem in their country, compared to 50 percent across the EU.
  • There are less people under the age of 40 who believe it is a problem compared to those over, whether in the EU or Germany.
  • Only 36 percent of those surveyed across the EU believe anti-Semitism has increased over the past five years, compared to 61 percent in Germany.
  • Only 53 percent of Europeans surveyed believe Holocaust denial is a problem in their country, compared to 71 percent in Germany.

Read more: Jews in Europe alarmed by rising anti-Semitism

Watch video 42:34
Now live
42:34 mins.

Anti-Semitism in Europe

'The abyss of humanity'

Vera Jourova, the European Commission for Justice, said:

  • "Jewish people should never again have to ask themselves whether they or their children have a future in Europe or question whether the authorities will stand on their side to guarantee their safety."
  • "In fact, four in ten Jews think about leaving Europe. When Jews have left Europe in the past, it has never been a good sign of the state of Europe. And I am determined to ensure a future for Jewish people on this continent; for the sake of the Jewish people and of Europe."
  • "The lower the education level, the lower the awareness. Education is key to not only understanding the Shoah as the abyss of humanity, but also to increasing awareness of anti-Semitism and how it is still very much alive in Europe today."

Read more: Anti-Semitism in the EU: Jewish people consider leaving over safety concerns

DW recommends

Anti-Semitism in the EU: Jewish people consider leaving over safety concerns

A surge in anti-Semitism in Europe has made many Jews consider leaving, according to an EU survey. Anti-Semitism has risen particularly in France, with Jewish people in Germany reporting the highest level of harassment. (10.12.2018)  

Jews in Europe alarmed by rising anti-Semitism

One in four of Europe's Jews have endured anti-Semitic abuse, some violent, in the past year, according to Germany's Bild newspaper. It follows a vow by EU interior ministers to boost security for Jewish communities. (07.12.2018)  

How safe are Jews living in Germany?

For the first time in 18 years, international Jewish service organization B'nai B'rith has held its European congress in Berlin. On the agenda: the renewed threat to Jews in Germany. (21.01.2019)  

