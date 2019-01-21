Half of all Europeans see anti-Semitism as as 'problem in our country'

More Germans believe anti-Semitism is a problem in the country compared to other citizens of other EU countries. European officials have called for more efforts to combat rising anti-Semitism on the continent.
Fifty percent of Europeans interviewed about their perceptions on anti-Semitism view it as a "problem in our country," according to a new Eurobarometer Survey published on Tuesday by the European Commission.
Western European countries have called for further action to combat rising anti-Semitism in Europe, especially Germany and France, which have witnessed a rise in attacks.
In numbers:
'The abyss of humanity'
Vera Jourova, the European Commission for Justice, said:
