Grandmothers and Data Hunters on Safari in South Africa

Grandmothers and Data Hunters on Safari in South AfricaMarch 1, 2024
Child Scuba Diver Spearheads Plastic Clean-up in India
A 9-year-old gathers plastic trash with her diving instructor father off the coast of Chennai. The duo has sparked a movement against marine pollution. Their regular underwater cleanups benefit dugongs and other aquatic life.
An escape through jungle hell in Colombia
The jungle between Colombia and Panama, known as the Darién Gap, is a major migration route but one of the most dangerous in the world. More than half a million people embarked on the journey in 2023 alone.
Niger – making a new home in a transit country
Adam and Sefedine are friends from Sudan. They wanted to flee to Europe, but after an arduous journey, they opted to stay in Agadez in Niger. They’ve started a successful taxi business there and settled into
