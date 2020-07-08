 Learning with Global Ideas | Global Ideas | DW | 08.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Learning with Global Ideas

Are you looking for engaging ways to explain complex environmental issues to high school children? Global Ideas learning packs are full of ideas and guidance.

Global Ideas Lernpaket Logo

Environmental protection is important, but why? Global Ideas multimedia learning packs present the answers to complex issues in constructive and engaging ways.

Global Ideas offers carefully crafted teaching materials on key environmental topics on a regular basis. All the materials may be used free of charge by educational institutions for their non-commercial purposes. They are targeted at students aged 12 to 16.

Each pack is available in English, German and Spanish. Other language versions can be found here:
www.dw.com/umwelt-bildung (German)
www.dw.com/educacion-ambiental (Spanish)

 

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #1 Pictureteaser

Learning pack #1: Plastic waste and its environmental impact

Today, plastic is literally everywhere. It's used to package food and is found in cosmetics, it piles up on beaches, streets and even in the oceans. Change is urgent — this learning pack shows why.

 

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #2 Pictureteaser

Learning pack #2: Protecting our forests - A vital ecosystem under threat

Forests are often called the "Earth's green lung," because they store CO2 and produce oxygen. They also provide food and shelter for humans and animals. But what happens if our forests disappear and what can we do to help protect them?

 

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #3 Pictureteaser

Learning pack #3: Urban green spaces

What do urban kids, picnic lovers, animals and bees have in common? They all need nature to be happy. A learning pack about the discovery and creation of green oases in the city.

 

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #4 Lebensmittel (Pictureteaser)

Learning pack #4: When food becomes trash

Every year, some 1.3 billion tons of food end up in the garbage, even though much of it would still be edible. Why do we throw away so much food, and how does that waste impact the environment and the climate?

 

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #5 Bestäuber (Pictureteaser)

Learning pack #5: Pollinators under threat

More and more pollinators around the world are vanishing. That's a threat to biodiversity as well as our food security. What can we do to protect bees, flies, butterflies and other pollinating creatures?


DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #6 Trinkwasser Teaser

Learning pack #6: #6 Blue Gold: The dwindling resource of water

Drinking water is one of our most precious resources. But climate change is making water increasingly scarce, access to it more and more difficult. What can we do to ensure everyone has access to clean drinking water? 

DW recommends

Learning with Global Ideas

Are you looking for engaging ways to explain complex environmental issues to high school children? Global Ideas learning packs are full of ideas and guidance. (15.10.2018)  

Advertisement
On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Hosts Neil King and Gabriel Borrud are forced to improvise amid the COVID-19 crisis. As the world is turned upside down, they decide to explore whether the pandemic could be a catalyst for real and sustainable change.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  