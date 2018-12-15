 Urban green spaces | Global Ideas | DW | 17.12.2018

Learning pack

Urban green spaces

What do urban kids, picnic lovers, animals and bees have in common? They all need nature to be happy. A learning pack about the discovery and creation of green oases in the city.

DW Global Ideas learning pack Urban Green Spaces

Every second person in the world currently lives in an urban area and the United Nations predicts that this figure will have risen to almost two-thirds of the global population by 2050. At the same time, climate change is taking its toll on living conditions. Record heat, flooding, smog and climate-related illnesses are becoming an ever-growing problem for people in densely populated cities.

One possible way of countering the negative impacts of climate change in urban areas is to make them greener. Fields, parks, abandoned plots and even rooftops and allotments are important because unsealed areas store water, ensure cooler temperatures and help to keep the air clean.

This learning pack is an opportunity for teachers and their students to discover "urban green spaces" and to find out what they can do to help establish more green areas in towns and cities.

This learning pack contains:

  • 1 booklet with worksheets and explanatory handouts

  • 16 quiz cards

  • 5 videos and 3 articles

 

All materials are available for download below and may be used by educational institutions for non-commercial purposes free of charge. Please download the booklet first. It contains an overview of all modules and content in the learning pack. You will find a PDF of the booklet under "downloads" further down this page.

DW recommends

Article 1: Nature under siege in one of Europe's biggest cities

Moscow authorities have pledged to "renovate" this city of 12 million, and give it a "European" look. But biologists warn that Moscow's natural habitats are disappearing at an alarming speed, with biodiversity at stake.  

Article 2: To keep cities cool, we need to green them right

With temperatures rising due to climate change, making our cities greener might seem to be an obvious solution. But without knowing what, where and how to plant, we risk unexpected health impacts and reduced resilience.  

Article 3: Going to school with goats in Berlin

The Hagenbeck school in Berlin offers a unique formula for learning. In an effort to teach students the importance of species and ecosystems, every subject has a connection to biodiversity.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Film 1: Green cities, better climate  

Film 2: Germany's wildlife hotspot Berlin  

Film 3: The city needs more gardens — Urban gardening in Berlin  

Film 4: Mexico moves to fight smog  

Film 5: Graffiti artists help turn landfill into eco haven in Bogotá  

Downloads

BOOKLET #3: Urban Green Spaces

Worksheets and explanatory handouts for educators (Download: pdf)  

Quiz cards for learning pack #3

Download: pdf  

Related content

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #2 Motiv Unsere Wälder

Protecting our forests - A vital ecosystem under threat 10.10.2018

Forests are often called the “earth’s green lung,” because they store CO2 and produce oxygen, thus helping to regulate the climate. But what happens if our forests disappear and what can we do to help protect them?

Global Ideas Lernpaket Logo

Learning with Global Ideas 15.10.2018

Are you looking for engaging ways to explain complex environmental issues to high school children? Global Ideas learning packs are full of ideas and guidance.

Hennes VIII und Anneliese II

Going to school with goats in Berlin 04.09.2018

The Hagenbeck school in Berlin offers a unique formula for learning. In an effort to teach students the importance of species and ecosystems, every subject has a connection to biodiversity.

