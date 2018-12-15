Every second person in the world currently lives in an urban area and the United Nations predicts that this figure will have risen to almost two-thirds of the global population by 2050. At the same time, climate change is taking its toll on living conditions. Record heat, flooding, smog and climate-related illnesses are becoming an ever-growing problem for people in densely populated cities.

One possible way of countering the negative impacts of climate change in urban areas is to make them greener. Fields, parks, abandoned plots and even rooftops and allotments are important because unsealed areas store water, ensure cooler temperatures and help to keep the air clean.

This learning pack is an opportunity for teachers and their students to discover "urban green spaces" and to find out what they can do to help establish more green areas in towns and cities.

This learning pack contains:

1 booklet with worksheets and explanatory handouts

16 quiz cards

5 videos and 3 articles

All materials are available for download below and may be used by educational institutions for non-commercial purposes free of charge. Please download the booklet first. It contains an overview of all modules and content in the learning pack. You will find a PDF of the booklet under "downloads" further down this page.