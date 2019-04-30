When food becomes trash

There is enough food in the world to feed everyone; enough to ensure that nobody need go hungry. But a third of all the food produced worldwide never actually gets eaten.

This learning pack highlights the causes and consequences of food waste and food loss. At which point along the production process is food lost? Where is the majority of food wasted and why? Is there a connection to climate change? And how can I help to make sure that less food is thrown away at home?

The learning pack includes:

1 booklet with worksheets and explanatory handouts

1 poster (to be printed out on A3 or A4)

6 videos and 3 articles

The materials are designed for children and young people from the age of 12, and they enable teachers to introduce their students to the subject of food wastage and its consequences for the environment. The materials can be used free of charge for non-commercial purposes.

Please start by downloading the learning booklet, which will give you an overview of all the modules and content contained within the learning pack. You will find a PDF file of the learning booklet on this page under "downloads."