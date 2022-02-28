Trash has become such a feature of our lives, that it’s hard to imagine a world without it. From plastic and paper packaging to kitchen waste, unwanted clothing or broken cell phones, it is all around us.



There are lots of recycling concepts, but few are in operation on a global level and only 14% of plastic packaging is recycled annually. Part of the problem is that there are so many different types of plastic, some of which cannot be recycled. In addition, the process is often expensive and requires vast amounts of energy and water. So there is a need for other ideas. But what?



Some experts are calling for the introduction of circular economies to replace our existing economic and production systems. In such scenarios – as in nature where the dead remains of plants gradually become compost – every product, from plastic bottles to cell phones would be made in such a way that they could be broken down into their component parts. All of the raw materials regained in this process could repeatedly be used for the manufacture of new products.



Others, however, are calling for us to make use of existing trash for things like building homes. Meanwhile, scientists have discovered that certain species of worms can eat plastic. Could that be one solution?



Learning pack #10 “What’s old is new: Reducing waste with upcycling, recycling and circular economies” includes ideas and solutions around the global waste problem. How can we stop the tide of waste? Why is recycling not a silver bullet? How can individuals generate less trash? On the issue of upcycling, participants have the opportunity to get creative, turning hard-to-recycle drink cartons into invitations or flower pots and plastic bottles into cases with zips and mobiles.



For children and young people aged 12 and over

The materials are suitable for children and young people from the age of 12, and enable teachers to tackle the topic of waste in a playful and interactive way. The material can be used free-of-charge for non-commercial purposes.



The learning pack includes:

> 1 booklet for teachers (for classroom teaching)

> 1 interactive workbook for participants (for distance learning)

> 1 role play game with 7 cards

> 8 films:

> 1 article:

> 1 feature project:



For in-person lessons:

Please begin by downloading the "booklet for teachers" when you are preparing your lessons. There you will find copies of all of the worksheets, including explanatory handouts and solutions. You will find the booklet available as a PDF under "Downloads."



For distance learning:

When conducting lessons online, please also download the interactive "workbook for participants" along with the "booklet for teachers." You will find both under "Downloads." You may then send the workbook PDF file to participants as an email attachment. The workbook includes the worksheets but not the solutions. Participants may complete their work alone on their computers, save the work and mail it back to you. Participants will require Acrobat Reader to complete the booklet. It is available here to download for free.



Write to us

If you have questions about our Global Ideas learning packs or if you need a print version of the material, please contact us at: globalideas@dw.com

