Global wildfires: Greece a 'powder keg' as thousands flee their homes

Thousands of residents fled a wildfire north of Athens early Friday as Greece's government warned of tough days ahead.

Firefighters continued their efforts to prevent the flames from reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites, as the region faces its fourth day of inferno.

In heat wave conditions, fires tore through forest areas 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the capital, destroying dozens of homes. Fires are also causing destruction in the Peloponnese, a peninsula located at the southern tip of the mainland; and in Euboea, Greece's second-largest island. These two regions, along with Athens, are suffering blazes of "enormous strength and scale," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Nearly 60 villages and settlements were evacuated Thursday and early Friday across southern Greece, with temperatures set to increase in the coming days.

Mitsotakis warned of strong westerly winds on Friday, meaning the affected regions are going through an "unprecedented" situation "because the past few days of heat and drought have turned the country into a powder keg."

People are not allowed to visit forests until at least Monday, while any work involving sparks or flames is banned.

Fire crews, planes and helicopters from five European countries are set to arrive on Friday and across the weekend as the EU steps up efforts to halt the fires.

Watch video 03:36 'All is tinder-dry, and it just takes the tiniest spark': Barbara Wesel reports from Athens

Here are the latest developments across the globe as several countries battle wildfires and increasing temperatures.

Turkey

Turkey entered its 10th consecutive day of fires, with 12 blazes still out of control, the Presidential Communications Office said on Friday.

The country is suffering from its most severe fires in well over a decade, with the worst-affected areas along Turkey's southern and western coastline, and in the regions of Antalya, Marmaris, Bodrum and Milas.

Flames engulfed several neighborhoods during the night in Milas, but with residents already evacuated, the fire was eventually brought under control by emergency crews.

At least eight people have died in Turkey since the fires broke out last Wednesday, and more than 100,000 hectares of forest and fields have fallen victim to the flames.

Watch video 03:50 Evacuations in southwest Turkey as wildfires reach power plant – DW's Julia Hahn reports

United States

A fire that has been raging for three weeks engulfed Greenville, California, prompting regional Republican representative Doug LaMalfa to say the town had been "lost" to the blazes.

The inferno left a trail of destruction, meaning most of Greenville's historic downtown and homes were reduced to ash as crews braced for more severe hot weather in the coming days.

A Greenville gas station was among dozens of buildings destroyed by the Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire, aided by winds of 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour), "burnt down our entire downtown," Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook.

Greenville dates back to California's gold rush era with some wooden constructions well over 100 years old.

United Kingdom

The UK announced a £5 million ($7 million, €5.9 million) research program on Friday to help better prepare for the risks posed by climate change.

With nearby nations such as Germany and Belgium witnessing devastating floods recently, and large areas in southern Europe currently ablaze, the UK is taking urgent action.

"From flooding to wildfires – the extreme weather events we've recently witnessed show how crucial it is for communities to build resilience and protect their futures," Alok Sharma, president for the COP26 international climate talks to be held in Britain later this year, said in a statement.

The UK's independent climate advisers in the climate change committee have warned that Britain has so far failed to prepare for the upcoming changes. A warmer planet is likely to bring many challenges, including worsening food security and more health risks due to overheating buildings.

It's do or die for Germany's forests The forests are dying German forests are dying in part due to drier and hotter summers, and heat-loving bark beetle plagues that have destroyed ubiquitous spruce trees. More trees died in Germany in 2020 than in any other previous year, including beech trees planted widely in the past decade for their climate resilience. This week's national forest summit titled "Waldsterben 2.0" (Forest Dieback) asks what can be done.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Is climate or forest management to blame? While the climate crisis and rampant bark beetles are a major cause for concern, the forest summit aims to rethink and realign the way forests are managed. One example is the widespread planting of fast-growing spruce conifer trees after World War II in areas where they are not native. Making up 25% of German forests today, spruce is an Alpine tree that requires wet and cold conditions.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Half of the forests could die "It is the artificial forest that is dying," said German forester and author, Peter Wohlleben. "It's not a natural forest, it's not a primeval forest," he told DW. "In the next 10 years or so, we could see 50% or more of the forest dying because of bad management." Spruce forests only retain around 5% of rainwater due to soil compacting during harvesting. Dry summers compound their plight.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Leaving forests alone "To fight climate change, it would be best to leave the forests alone," said Wohlleben, the author of the bestseller "The Hidden Life of Trees." "Ecosystems when left on their own are much more resilient." He said monoculture forests must once again be populated by diverse native species. Wohlleben is the founder of the Forest Academy in western Germany, which is hosting the crunch forest summit.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Forests are a social network Trees are community-minded — they learn from each other, especially in times of drought, said Wohlleben. When one tree recognizes that water is running out, they then pass on the information to other trees and collectively reduce water consumption. "The more we disturb this social network, the weaker the forest gets," the author told DW.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Biodiversity is key "Biodiversity protection must be the basis for whatever we do," said Judith Reise, a researcher at Germany's Öko-Institut, about the strategies driving this week's forest summit. Diverse and climate-resilient forest ecosystems need time, becoming carbon neutral after 400 years, she said. But so far only 2.8% of German forests are protected for biodiversity, well short of a 2020 target of 5%.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Germany needs more old growth The oldest existing stand of undisturbed forest on the German island of Vilm is only around 300 years old, explained Reise. "We don't have wilderness in Germany," she said. Forests have been overmanaged for timber extraction, but also due to a cultural belief that forests are also for recreation, and that unsightly dead and fallen wood — that is essential to biodiversity — must be cleared.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Timber can help mitigate climate change But the forest summit on August 5 and 6 will also consider the need to promote the sustainable harvesting of timber to fight climate change, especially by replacing high carbon-emitting building materials such as steel and concrete. "This could be a very powerful solution," said Christopher Reyer, a researcher at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and forest summit participant. Author: Stuart Braun



Brazil

Severe drought and early data suggests forest fires in Brazil this year will match those of 2019 and 2020 in terms of devastation caused.

With the Latin American country's forest fire season underway, the government space agency said last month more area was burned than in any July since 2016. Results for June were exactly the same, with that month's data also the worst in the last five years.

Most wildfires in Brazil are started intentionally, often illegally by land-grabbers clearing forest for cattle or crops. The fires tend to increase in intensity in June before peaking in September, according to historical data. They can easily get out of control during the dry season, burning large swaths of forest to the ground.

Brazil experienced catastrophic fires in the last two years, which caused the greatest annual forest loss since 2015. Widespread criticism from the international community ensued over the response to the crisis by the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly called for development of the region while ignoring the pleas of the indigenous population.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)