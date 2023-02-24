  1. Skip to content
People gather around a damaged Russian tank on show near the site of Russia's embassy in Berlin. February 24, 2023.
This wrecked Russian tank stood near the country's Berlin embassy on FridayImage: Thomas Bartilla/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Global demonstrations mark year of war in Ukraine

7 minutes ago

People staged demonstrations around the world in protest of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year after its onset. In Berlin, a disabled Russian tank was put on show near Moscow's embassy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NwMv

A wrecked T-72 tank near the Russian Embassy in Berlin, a 13-year-old refugee playing a piano concert in Liverpool, candles calling for peace outside the cathedral in one of the newest NATO-aspirant capital cities, Helsinki. People across the world held memorials, stunts and ceremonies to mark a year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday.  

Berlin: Major march, Russian tank near Brandenburg Gate

In Berlin, police estimated that more than 10,000 people had participated in a march through the city during the day and said they were reckoning with more arriving in the evening. 

Protesters gathered outside Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, with the landmark lit up in the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag. 24.02.2023. Rally dedicated to the first anniversary of war and organized by Ukrainian civil movement in Berlin “Vitsche”.
The rally in Berlin organized by the Ukrainian civil movement 'Vitsche' included a light show at the Brandenburg GateImage: DW

The rally paraded past various major landmarks in the city, like the Brandenburg Gate and Unter den Linden avenue, which is also the location of Russia's embassy in the city. 

There; a wrecked T-72 tank, damaged in combat in Ukraine, was on display after the group behind the plan won a court battle resisting the idea late last year

People gather around a damaged Russian tank on show near the site of Russia's embassy in Berlin. February 24, 2023.
The distinctive shiba inu dog breed mascot of the 'NAFO' internet group supporting Ukraine and countering Russian disinformation was also placed atop the Russian tankImage: GE-Foto/IMAGO

"The whole world should see that there are many people in Germany who stand behind Ukraine, so that's why we're putting the Russians' scrap tank in front of their door," said Wieland Giebel of the Berlin Story Museum, who was one of the exhibit's organizers.

A crowd of people marching through Berlin on February 24, 2023. They are lined up in a column, carrying a very large long Ukraine flag, which the people at the front of the line are also using to shield them from the rain.
Demonstrators in Berlin paraded through the city, despite some inclement weather, for most of the dayImage: Anna Savchuk/DW

Refugee pianist, cathedral candles, blood-soaked cake

In the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak observed a minute's silence outside 10 Downing Street with Ukrainian officials, and King Charles III published a statement praising the "remarkable courage and resilience" of the Ukrainian people. 

In Liverpool, Alisa, a 13-year-old refugee, played the national anthem on the piano wearing traditional Ukrainian dress. She fled to the northwestern English city with her mother early in the conflict and they are settling in there. 

13-year old Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee Ukraine at the start of the war, wears a Ukrainian national dress as she plays the piano at an event to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Liverpool, Britain, February 24, 2023.
The young pianist described playing the anthem a shortly before the minute's silence as an experience she'd never forgetImage: Phil Noble/REUTERS

In Finland, a country now seeking NATO membership as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, people placed candles at a memorial outside the cathedral in Helsinki in an appeal for peace. 

People place candles on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral at the Light for Ukraine candlelight memorial event for Ukraine war victims at the Senate Square in Helsinki, Finland on February 24, 2023, the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Finland remained neutral throughout the Cold War but is now seeking to join NATOImage: Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/AFP/Getty Images

Even in Serbia, whose government has maintained comparatively friendly relations with Moscow and has not joined Western sanctions against Russia, protesters sought access to Russia's Embassy on the anniversary. 

Police stopped them from approaching the building. The activists wanted to hand over a demand for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be put on trial for genocide in Ukraine. They left a cake covered with red icing representing blood and with a skull on top of it on the pavement near the embassy.

A woman, part of a large crowd, holds a banner reading
Serbian demonstrators called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to face international prosecutionImage: Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo/picture alliance

Seoul, Paris, Brazil, Bangkok, Brussels and beyond

The Eifel Tower in Paris and the parliament building in Lisbon were lit up in the colors of Ukraine's flag on Thursday evening, heading into the anniversary. The Sydney Opera House followed suit on Friday, with demonstrations in several Australian cities on Thursday and Friday. 

Members of Sydney's Ukraine community hold a candle light vigil to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
One candlelight vigil in Sydney took place on the eve of the anniversaryImage: Dean Lewis/AAP/AP/picture alliance

In South Korea, dozens of people, including Ukraine expatriates, gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Seoul. 

A Ukrainian woman from the frontline city of Kharkiv, Iliana Martsenyak, spoke at an event in Bangkok in Thailand. 

"Honestly, I cannot find any words to describe how me and every single Ukrainian feels today because of this absolutely irrational, cruel and awful war that has been brought to our land," she said. 

A peace rally was also held in Tokyo and in Bali, Indonesia, people laid flowers outside Ukraine's consulate in tribute to those killed in the war. 

A large group of demonstrators, carrying giant Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags, walking through central Sofia in Bulgaria, February 24, 2023.
A large crowd with Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags also marched through central Sofia in Bulgaria on Friday eveningImage: Alexandar Detev

In Utrecht in the Netherlands, about 2,000 Ukrainian refugees gathered to hear by video link a speech by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In Brussels, hundreds gathered to wave the Ukrainian flag and chant "Slava Ukraini" (Glory to Ukraine). 

Ukrainians gathered in front of EU Commission building, on the first anniversary of the war, lay candles and toys for the children who lost their lives in Ukraine during the commemorate ceremony at Schuman Square in Brussels, Belgium on February 23, 2023.
An overnight vigil outside the European Commission building in Brussels also preceded Friday's anniversaryImage: Dursun Aydemir/AA/picture alliance

Other events were scheduled for later Friday across the US and other parts of the world. Overnight on Thursday in Washington DC, Ukrainian protesters had gathered outside Russia's Embassy. 

msh/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

