Germany's Scholz to make brief but symbolic visit to Seoul

Upon arriving in South Korea, Olaf Scholz is expected to travel to the Demilitarized Zone before discussing security, trade, and the Ukraine war with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in Seoul on Sunday for talks with his South Korean counterpart, President Yoon Suk-yeol — a move full of symbolic significance despite the visit scheduled to last only a few hours.

Scholz will arrive in South Korea from Japan, where he has been attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, and is scheduled to immediately travel to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that marks the border with North Korea. German government officials have been quoted as saying that Scholz requested a visit to the DMZ as he wished to see the division of the peninsula first-hand. The divide echoes the split between East and West Germany that started in the wake of the WWII and was only resolved in 1990, when the two states agreed to once again become a unified nation.

After the visit to DMZ, the German chancellor is scheduled to return to Seoul for discussions with President Yoon. Then, Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst will attend a dinner hosted by the South Korean leader before flying out for Germany later the same evening.

Scholz will be the first German leader to visit Seoul for 13 years after his predecessor, Angela Merkel, travelled to South Korea in 2010 for a G20 summit. He will also be the first German chancellor to visit Korea specifically for bilateral talks since Helmut Kohl in 1993.

Security expected to take center stage

The two leaders have a number of shared concerns to address in their talks, including the regional security challenges in northeast Asia like the unpredictable regime in North Korea and the increasingly aggressive leadership in Beijing.

In recent years, the German warship Bayern and a flight of German fighter aircraft have taken part in multilateral exercises with their South Korean, US and Japanese counterparts.

Yoon will be keen for the chancellor to agree to sending more military units to the Indo-Pacific region in the future as a demonstration of Germany's commitment to security, according to analysts.

The war in Ukraine is another major topic — South Korea is already contributing non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine, such as medical aid, body armor and generators. During Scholz's visit, the German chancellor may try to pressure Seoul to provide military hardware directly to hard-pressed Kyiv. Yoon's administration has been reluctant to do so, getting around the issue by providing artillery shells to the US and thus enabling Washington to provide a similar amount of shells from its own stockpiles to Ukraine.

Yoon is also likely to seek to work more closely with German companies on trade and investment, including in the areas of renewable energies, say analysts.

'Deep respect and affection' for Germany

Given the brevity of Scholz's visit, no major announcements are expected following his meeting with Yoon. But for many South Koreans, the visit goes beyond day-to-day politics.

"I think that regional security will be one of the top priorities and the war in Ukraine is still going one, but for us Koreans it is important that the leader of a nation that was once completely divided is coming here to see our situation," said Lim Eun-jung, an associate professor of international studies at Kongju National University.

"I feel that Koreans have a deep respect and affection for Germany because of what we as nations have been through," she told DW. "And when we look at Germany today, their experiences of reunion and economic development, we see what is possible. We want that as well."

Adding to the symbolism of the visit, this year also marks the 140th anniversary of the establishment of formal bilateral relations and the signing in November 1883 of the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation, Yonhap News reported.

East and West connected

Patrick Hein, a lecturer in political science at the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, agreed that Scholz's visit to the DMZ carries weight.

"That is a significant stop when he is only in Korea for a very short time and many foreign leaders do not go there at all," he said. "I think the German leader wants to show solidarity on many levels with Yoon, especially at a time when the North-South relationship is so very tense."

Hein notes that two leaders will likely discuss reform of the United Nations Security Council, which both governments favor, as well as the reconstruction of Ukraine after the fighting there is over.

Lim Eun-jung says the support expressed by European nations for South Korea is gratefully received as Seoul faces a nuclear-armed neighbor north of the DMZ. The country is also flanked to the north by Russia and to the west by China.

"Korea is geographically a long way from Europe, of course, but events in East Asia and Europe influence each other so we are connected and it is important that we continue to work together as like-minded nations," she added.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic