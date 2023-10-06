Germany's president to meet Biden in Washington

Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit on German-American Day comes after the Republican-dominated Congress passed an interim budget that doesn't include further aid to Ukraine.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier travels to the US on Friday for a surprise visit to celebrate German-American Day.

During the trip, Steinmeier is due to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington.

The two leaders will reaffirm their "strong ties," the White House said in a statement on Thursday. Issues on the agenda include "defending democratic values and our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's invasion," the statement added

Steinmeier's office said the visit was suggested by Biden, adding that it would be "the first meeting of the two as heads of state."

German-American Day falls on October 6 and commemorates the arrival of the first significant number of German settlers in Philadelphia in 1683.

Why is the timing of the visit significant?

Steinmeier's trip comes amid growing concern within the European Union and the NATO military alliance regarding the continuity of US support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Over the weekend, the US Congress passed a stopgap funding bill, without including any further aid for Ukraine.

Although that should not stop the US immediately from supporting Ukraine, European partners are wary the funds so far approved will dry out.

Biden has tried to reassure NATO allies that more aid will be approved, but Congress has come to a standstill after ousting its Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this week.

Republican conservatives took issue with the funding bill, accusing the ousted speaker of working for the Democrats rather than for his own party.

rmt/nm (AFP, dpa)