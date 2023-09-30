US avoids shutdown after Congress passes funding bill

After the House of Representatives, the Senate passed a temporary budget measure to avoid a federal government shutdown.

United States Congressional lawmakers on Saturday passed a last-gasp budget measure to avoid a shutdown of the federal government within hours of a midnight deadline.

Republicans had so far failed to agree on a bill to continue US government spending, amid reluctance by some conservatives to send more aid to Ukraine.

After it was passed in the House of Representatives, the Democrat-majority Senate voted 88 to 9 in favor of the bill. The nine senators who voted against the bill were all Republicans. The funding bill has now been sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

What is McCarthy's stopgap measure?

Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, pushed a 45-day funding bill through the House with support from Democratic lawmakers as 90 members of his own party voted against the bill.

The measure would fund the US government at current 2023 levels until November 17.

The bill does not include financial support to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers, but would increase federal disaster assistance by $16 billion, meeting President Joe Biden's full request.

The quick pivot came after the collapse Friday of McCarthy's earlier plan to pass a Republican-only bill with steep spending cuts of up to 30% to most government agencies.

The White House and Democrats rejected that plan as too extreme.

What caused the delay?

The deadlock in the US Congress was due to a small group of hard-line Republicans pushing back against temporary funding proposals put forth by their own party that would at least keep the lights on.

Had both houses of Congress not passed a deal to fund government operations by a midnight Saturday (0400 UTC Sunday) deadline, the United States would have faced a disruptive federal shutdown.

The closure would have included everything from troops to border control agents to office workers, scientists and others.

In the event of a shutdown, federal workers would face furloughs, more than 2 million active-duty and reserve military troops would work without pay and welfare programs and services that Americans rely on from coast to coast would begin to face disruptions.

What happens now?

The measure will extend government funding by 45 days if it is signed into law by Biden.

McCarthy's job on the line

The pivot tests McCarthy's narrow 221-212 House majority and could even lead to a challenge to his position as speaker.

The maneuver required Democratic votes, a fact that angered some Republican party hardliners who had wanted to pass a bill without their support.

The latest standoff comes just months after Congress brought the federal government to the brink of defaulting on its $31.4 trillion debt.

The drama has raised worries on Wall Street, where Moody's ratings agency has warned it could damage US creditworthiness.

Congress typically passes stopgap spending bills to buy more time to negotiate the detailed legislation that sets funding for federal programs.

