Germany's Merkel seen shaking again in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady at an event in Berlin on Thursday and was seen briefly shaking for the second time in recent weeks.

The incident took place during a farewell ceremony for outgoing Justice Minister Katarina Barley in Berlin. In video of the event, the chancellor can be seen trembling next to German President Frank Walter-Steinmeier.

At one point, she was offered a glass of water, but rejected it. Reporters also said she appeared fine when she arrived in German parliament 30 minutes later.

Merkel's spokesman told reporters that the chancellor will continue to take part in an event to swear in Germany's new justice minister, Christine Lambrecht. Merkel will go ahead with a trip to Japan for the G20 meeting this weekend.

"Everything is taking place as planned. The chancellor is well," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Health concerns amid heat wave

Last Tuesday, Merkel's whole body began shaking as she stood outside alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, sparking concerns about her health.

She later said she had forgotten to drink enough water during the hot weather at the time, but that she felt better after having three glasses.

Germany is currently in the grips of a heat wave that has seen scorching temperatures across the country, although the weather cooled off last night in Berlin.

A similar case occurred in June 2017 during a visit to Mexico, where Merkel's legs shook while she was being received with military honors, likely due in part to the high altitude in Mexico City.

Later on Thursday, Merkel will fly to Japan for the G20 meeting before heading to Brussels for tense talks about the future leader of the European Commission.

