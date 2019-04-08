Germany's Merkel calls for end to Libya offensive

The chancellor has urged Libya's Khalifa Haftar to "immediately end" operations to capture Tripoli. Amid signs of growing tensions in the Europe, France has blocked an EU statement calling for an end to the offensive.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar to "immediately end" his offensive to capture Tripoli from the country's UN-backed government, chancellery spokesman Steffen Seibert said Thursday.
Earlier this month, Haftar ordered his forces in eastern Libya to capture the capital, effectively torpedoing international efforts at a peace deal between the country's warring factions.
