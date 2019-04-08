Germany's Merkel calls for end to Libya offensive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar to "immediately end" his offensive to capture Tripoli from the country's UN-backed government, chancellery spokesman Steffen Seibert said Thursday.

Earlier this month, Haftar ordered his forces in eastern Libya to capture the capital, effectively torpedoing international efforts at a peace deal between the country's warring factions.

Read more: Libya: The road from revolution to civil war

The latest:

At least 56 people have been killed over the past week, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 190 eastern Libyan troops have been captured by forces loyal to the UN-backed government.

France, which maintains good relations with Haftar, reportedly blocked an EU statement on Wednesday that would have called on the Libyan general to end his offensive.

Italy has called for a ceasefire, warning that there is a "likely risk of a worsening crisis in the coming hours."

Read more: Can the EU and partners stabilize Libya?

More to follow...

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed government has captured nearly 200 of Haftar's soldiers

ls/amp (dpa, Reuters, AP)