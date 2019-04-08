 Germany′s Merkel calls for end to Libya offensive | News | DW | 11.04.2019

News

Germany's Merkel calls for end to Libya offensive

The chancellor has urged Libya's Khalifa Haftar to "immediately end" operations to capture Tripoli. Amid signs of growing tensions in the Europe, France has blocked an EU statement calling for an end to the offensive.

Libyan National Accord Government troops clash with eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar's troops

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar to "immediately end" his offensive to capture Tripoli from the country's UN-backed government, chancellery spokesman Steffen Seibert said Thursday.

Earlier this month, Haftar ordered his forces in eastern Libya to capture the capital, effectively torpedoing international efforts at a peace deal between the country's warring factions.

Read more: Libya: The road from revolution to civil war

The latest:

  • At least 56 people have been killed over the past week, said the World Health Organization (WHO).
  • More than 190 eastern Libyan troops have been captured by forces loyal to the UN-backed government.
  • France, which maintains good relations with Haftar, reportedly blocked an EU statement on Wednesday that would have called on the Libyan general to end his offensive.
  • Italy has called for a ceasefire, warning that there is a "likely risk of a worsening crisis in the coming hours."

Read more: Can the EU and partners stabilize Libya?

More to follow...

Libyan government forces prepare for an operation against Khalifa Haftar

Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed government has captured nearly 200 of Haftar's soldiers

ls/amp (dpa, Reuters, AP)

