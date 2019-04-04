 World powers demand end to Libya military campaign | News | DW | 06.04.2019

News

World powers demand end to Libya military campaign

The G7, UN, and Russia have all called for strongman Khalifa Hifter to stop his march on Tripoli. However, an upcoming peace conference is still set to go ahead.

A truck carries military equipment in Libya

The G7 group of major economies said it will not accept Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter's move on Tripoli, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday. The UN Security Council has also called for an end to the campaign, and Russia has also pushed for dialogue between the warring factions in Libya.

G7 top diplomats were meeting in France to discuss, among other things, the ongoing crisis that has engulfed Libya since a popular uprising and NATO-led strikes which ousted dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Now, there are two rival governments in Libya: the UN-backed administration in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Fayez Serraj, and a government in the east supported by Hifter.

"They need now to overcome their past differences in the interest of the Libyan people. The Libyan people have had enough of this violence," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The group called for the parties attending the peace conference scheduled for April 14-16 to come up with a plan for a peaceful transition to nationwide elections.

Watch video 01:30

UN alarmed amid fears of renewed civil war in Libya

Hifter pushed back

Moscow agreed that Hifter should cease his march on Tripoli, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying "we call on all Libyan parties and powers to start dialogue without prior conditions."

However, he also blamed the conflict on NATO for helping get rid of Gaddafi.

On Friday, Hifter forces, which are believed to enjoy the support of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, were pushed back from a key checkpoint they had taken west of Tripoli.

es/jlw (AFP, dpa)

Khalifa Hifter: Libya's military strongman

Khalifa Hifter has a checkered history in Libya, where he went from Gadhafi loyalist to US-backed enemy of the regime. Now the general holds the keys to the country's future as head of the Libyan National Army.  

UN Security Council calls on eastern Libya forces to halt offensive on Tripoli

The UN Security Council has called for a halt to military movements in Tripoli following an offensive by eastern forces on the capital. (06.04.2019)  

Libya: The road from revolution to civil war

Eight years since a NATO-led intervention helped oust Moammar Gadhafi, Libya is mired in civil war involving multiple armed groups and rival governments pitted against each other. DW explains the basics of the conflict. (05.04.2019)  

Libyen: Kämpfer der LNA

Libya's military strongman orders forces 'to advance' on Tripoli 04.04.2019

In a video posted online, Libyan military General Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to advance on Tripoli. The order came just hours after his forces took control of Gharyan, a town about 100 kilometers from Tripoli.

UN Sicherheitsrat Beschluss Entsendung ziviler Beobachter in den Jemen

Germany has big plans for UN Security Council seat 01.01.2019

Germany is once again occupying a nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council. How does it plan to use it — and what is the country's current involvement in UN missions?

Libyen Konflikt - Soldaten

Libya's Benghazi 'liberated,' says rival strongman Khalifa Hifter 05.07.2017

Libya's eastern commander Khalifa Hifter claims full control of Benghazi after a high-casualty campaign to evict jihadist groups from the city. He does not recognize the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

