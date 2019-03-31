Libya's military strongman orders forces 'to advance' on Tripoli

Libya's military strongman General Khalifa Hifter (also commonly spelled Haftar in English) on Thursday announced the launch of an operation to seize the capital Tripoli from a rival government backed by the United Nations.

It comes amid rising tensions in the oil-rich country — without a stable government since Western military intervention in 2011 — and just hours after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged calm and restraint in Libya.

What we know so far

In a video titled "Operation to liberate Tripoli" Hifter said: "To our army which is stationed at the outskirts of Tripoli. Today we complete our march ... We are going to start shortly."

"Today we will shake the land under the feet of their suppressors," Hifter said, albeit also calling on followers not to engage with civilians.

Guterres is in Tripoli trying to push an international peace deal, and had been due to make a statement.

Hours before the announcement Hifter's forces took full control of Gharyan, a town about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Tripoli

'No military solution'

The UN's Guterres wrote on Twitter that he was "deeply concerned by the military movement taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation."

"There is no military solution," Guterres said. "Only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems. I call for calm and restraint as I prepare to meet the Libyan leaders in the country."

Guterres was in Tripoli on Thursday trying to make progress on an international peace deal. Rival leaders had agreed in Paris in 2018 to hold elections before the end of the year, but that vote never came to fruition as Haftar's forces and the Tripoli government vied for power.

The European Union has warned that the "military buildup underway in Libya and the escalatory rhetoric ... seriously risks leading to an uncontrollable confrontation." The United States' embassy said it "strongly condemns the increase in violence in Libya and reiterates the UN's call for restraint."

Why Hifter wants Tripoli: Dozens of militias have fought for control of the oil-rich North African country since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. Hifter's forces have emerged as one of the key players in the battle, opposing the government in Tripoli and backing a parallel administration in the east. Offensives carried out by Hifter's forces in southern Libya appear to have been aimed at wiping out what he considers to be "terrorists" and criminal groups.

law/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.