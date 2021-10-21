Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Tripoli is the capital of Libya. It is located on the Mediterranean, in the northwest of the North African country. It was founded in the 7th century BC.
Tripoli is not only the capital, but the largest city of Libya. Its metropolitan area has a population of around 1.1 million. A port city, it is the country's largest center of commerce and industry. It also contains many sites of archaeological importance. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Tripoli.
German, French, Egyptian and Jordanian leaders hailed Libya's vote to establish a unified leadership as a chance to stabilize the country. The move could pave the way to a resolution to the nearly decade-long conflict.
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world on its head, particularly in countries already grappling with crises. On this week's show, we'll hear about a food bank in Texas reeling from America's spiraling hunger crisis. We'll also hear from young men and women in Tripoli about how the current situation has made them think of leaving for good. Plus, Mexico's healthcare workers demand vaccinations.