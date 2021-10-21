Tripoli is the capital of Libya. It is located on the Mediterranean, in the northwest of the North African country. It was founded in the 7th century BC.

Tripoli is not only the capital, but the largest city of Libya. Its metropolitan area has a population of around 1.1 million. A port city, it is the country's largest center of commerce and industry. It also contains many sites of archaeological importance. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Tripoli.