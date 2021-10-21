Visit the new DW website

Tripoli

Tripoli is the capital of Libya. It is located on the Mediterranean, in the northwest of the North African country. It was founded in the 7th century BC.

Tripoli is not only the capital, but the largest city of Libya. Its metropolitan area has a population of around 1.1 million. A port city, it is the country's largest center of commerce and industry. It also contains many sites of archaeological importance. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Tripoli.

A general view shows officials and media agents gathering at a hotel in Tripoli for an international conference aimed at supporting stability in Libya on October 21, 2021. - Libya's fragile unity government hosts senior foreign officials on Thursday to drum up support on spiky transitional issues as the war-torn country gears up for a landmark December election. The conference comes two months ahead of planned presidential polls under a United Nations-led peace process that seeks to end a decade of conflict and chaos. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya conference attempt to salvage election hopes 21.10.2021

Rival factions met with international diplomats in Tripoli amid a fragile ceasefire. Libyan leaders hope an undisputed election will bring an end to a decade of violence and instability.
Migrants sit after they were detained by Libyan security forces in Tripoli, Libya October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

Libya: Migrants shot dead at detention center 09.10.2021

At least six migrants have been killed after guards opened fire at an overcrowded detention facility. It is the latest violence against migrants following recent mass arrests.
(210404) -- TRIPOLI, April 4, 2021 (Xinhua) -- European Council President Charles Michel (L) and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush attend a press conference in Tripoli, Libya, on April 4, 2021. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)

EU says departure of foreign fighters from Libya 'precondition' to stability 05.04.2021

European Council President Charles Michel has called for the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from Libya. He also voiced support for the unity government which hoped to bring together rival factions.
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, wearing a protective face mask, attends a joint press conference following a meeting on the Middle East Peace process, in Paris, France March 11, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Libya unity government: German and other foreign ministers praise vote 11.03.2021

German, French, Egyptian and Jordanian leaders hailed Libya's vote to establish a unified leadership as a chance to stabilize the country. The move could pave the way to a resolution to the nearly decade-long conflict.

Fathi Bashagha, Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord's(GNA) interior minister, gives a press conference in the Libyan capital Tripoli on April 22, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Libyan interior minister escapes assassination attempt 21.02.2021

The assailants opened fire on Fathi Bashagha's convoy as it drove through western Tripoli after he visited the National Oil Corporation and the headquarters of the Interior Ministry's law enforcement force.
30/01/2021 Fotografin: Pesha Magid Ort: Tripoli. Protester in front of a burning tire roadblock in Tripoli

World in Progress: The straw that broke the camel's back 12.02.2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world on its head, particularly in countries already grappling with crises. On this week's show, we'll hear about a food bank in Texas reeling from America's spiraling hunger crisis. We'll also hear from young men and women in Tripoli about how the current situation has made them think of leaving for good. Plus, Mexico's healthcare workers demand vaccinations.

TRIPOLI, LIBYA - JANUARY 17: People gather at the Martyrs' Square to stage a protest against the attacks of Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar's troops in Tripoli, Libya on January 17, 2020. Hazem Turkia / Anadolu Agency

Libya: Top Egyptian officials visit Tripoli for first time in years 28.12.2020

Egypt is wary of Turkey's continued support for the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and continued instability in the region.
A member of the Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar stands on a military vehicle at one of their sites in west of Sirte, Libya August 19, 2020. Picture taken August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Libya: Haftar plans to lift 8-month oil field blockade 18.09.2020

Khalifa Haftar troops stopped production, looking for a share of the profits. They seem to have got their way, but political uncertainty is growing in GNA-controlled Tripoli and Haftar-stronghold Benghazi alike.
June 4, 2020, Ankara, Turkey: ANKARA, TURKEY - JUNE 4: Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not seen) hold a joint press conference at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on June 4, 2020. (Credit Image: Â© PPI via ZUMA Wire |

Libya's UN-backed PM al-Sarraj says he plans to quit 16.09.2020

Libya's UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj said he wants to step down by the end of October. The announcement comes amid talks on ending the country's conflict.

Fighters loyal to the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) secure the area of Abu Qurain, half-way between the capital Tripoli and Libya's second city Benghazi, against forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, who is based in eastern Benghazi, on July 20, 2020. - Since 2015, a power struggle has pitted the (GNA) against forces loyal to Haftar. The strongman is mainly supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia, while Turkey backs the GNA. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)

Libya: Rival authorities declare immediate cease-fire 21.08.2020

Both the UN-backed GNA government in Tripoli and the east-based parliament supported by military strongman Khalifa Haftar have announced a cease-fire in the restive region. The GNA has also called for elections in March.
ANKARA, TURKEY - JUNE 4: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (L) hold a joint press conference at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on June 4, 2020. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkey's strategic play in Libya to help reap economic gains 03.07.2020

Ankara is looking to harness its carefully-crafted relationship with Tripoli to shore up its own economy. Turkish firms' decades-long experience in war-torn Libya could boost their chances as the nation rebuilds itself.

(200603) -- TRIPOLI, June 3, 2020 () -- Fighters of Libya's UN-backed government are seen at an airport in the south of Tripoli, Libya, on June 3, 2020. Forces of Libya's UN-backed government on Wednesday announced taking over the former International Airport in the south of Tripoli from the rival eastern-based army, as the armed conflict between the two parties continues. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/) |

Libya: Pro-government forces claim victory in siege of Tripoli 04.06.2020

Forces loyal to the UN-backed government have pushed Khalifa Haftar's forces out of the Libyan capital, ending a months-long siege. Libyan officials said they are "determined to defeat the enemy" with the help of Turkey.
TRIPOLI, LIBYA - MAY 09: Smoke rises after missile attacks of forces of the warlord Khalifa Haftar targeting Mitiga Airport and its surroundings in Tripoli, Libya on May 09, 2020. Hazem Turkia / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Libya: Pro-government forces capture Tripoli airport 04.06.2020

Forces loyal to the UN-backed government have scored a series of victories against Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar with the help of Turkish drones. UN officials said warring parties have now agreed to ceasefire talks.
05.26.2020+++Russian fighter jets were recently deployed to Libya in order to support Russian state-sponsored private military contractors (PMCs) operating on the ground there. The Russian fighter aircraft arrived in Libya, from an airbase in Russia, after transiting Syria where it is assessed they were repainted to camouflage their Russian origin. “The world heard Mr. Haftar declare he was about to unleash a new air campaign. That will be Russian mercenary pilots flying Russian-supplied aircraft to bomb Libyans,” said U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command. (Date taken = date uploaded to DVIDS)

Russia expands war presence in Libya 29.05.2020

The US has identified over a dozen Russia warplanes in Libya, marking Moscow's first direct venture into the North African country. Experts say it is part of a larger Russian plan to expand its influence in the region.
TARHUNAH, LIBYA - APRIL 18: Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have made progress towards the town of Tarhuna near Tripoli within Volcano of Rage Operation in Libya on April 18, 2020. Hazem Turkia / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany exports millions in arms to Libya war belligerents, despite embargo 17.05.2020

Despite supporting an embargo, Germany has exported €330 million in weapons to countries involved in the war in Libya. The conflict has escalated since Khalifa Haftar's forces seized Tripoli.
Anti-government protesters, background, throw stones towards Lebanese army soldiers in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hundreds took part in the funeral of a young man killed in riots overnight in Tripoli that were triggered by the crash of Lebanon's national currency that sent food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) |

Riots in Lebanon with economy in crisis 28.04.2020

Hundreds of protesters have clashed with troops in Tripoli for a second day. The anti-government sentiment, fueled by an ongoing financial collapse, drove people to the streets despite a coronavirus lockdown.
