 Germany′s east ten times more unsafe for asylum seekers | News | DW | 24.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's east ten times more unsafe for asylum seekers

Asylum applicants in Germany's eastern states are far more likely to be the victims of hate crime than those in the west, according to a study. Researchers have a theory as to why that might be the case.

A police car stands in front of a home for asylum seekers in Salzhemmendorf, (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Stratenschulte)

Asylum seekers in eastern Germany are 10 times more likely to be hate crime victims as those who live in the west, a study published on Sunday found.

Researchers from the Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) looked at 1,155 incidents that took place between 2013 and 2015.

The Mannheim-based center found that they were most frequent in the Saxon Switzerland Osterzgebirge administrative district near the Czech border, with 9.76 attacks per 100 people over the three-year period.

Next-worst, when it came to hate crime against asylum seekers, was the northeastern district of Uckermark , in the state of Brandenburg on the Polish border. In third place was the district of Saalekreis in the state of Saxony Anhalt, near Leipzig.

Less familiarity with new faces

All three areas are in the part of Germany that was once part of the country's Soviet-controlled East, and which traditionally fewer immigrants than the West.

Read more: Germany speeds up asylum process

According to the study, there were 118 districts across Germany in which not a single attack was reported. Of those, only four lay in the eastern states.

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


The study's authors said that the number of immigrants in a particular district is not the decisive factor in the level of hate crime. More important, they say, is the amount of experience that residents have with immigration.

In western parts of Germany, residents have long had more experience with foreigners, such as the Turkish guest workers who arrived in the country in the 1960s.

Economic issues

Economic conditions in the region also play only a minor role, the authors said. Hate crimes against foreigners had "primarily no economic motive," they stressed.

Read more: Opinion: Abandoning asylum rights means forgetting German history

Instead of focusing on economic improvements, the researchers said, there was a need to increase awareness and compassion of locals when it came to the plight of asylum seekers.

The authors also said hate crimes were more likely in areas where comparable offenses have already been committed in the past and where "xenophobic views appear to be hardened."

According to the study, hate crimes included hate speech, offensive graffiti, physical assault, and arson attacks.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany sees sharp rise in deportations to North Africa

More and more rejected asylum-seekers are being sent back to Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria, according to a new report. The German government wants to designate the countries as "safe" in order to accelerate the process. (22.02.2019)  

Deportation plan threatens to strain Germany's overcrowded prisons

Germany's prisons already struggle with overcrowding and violence. Under a new proposal, they are also set to house asylum-seekers obliged to leave the country. Is the penitentiary system becoming a political plaything? (10.02.2019)  

Germany sees drop in right-wing attacks in 2017

There was a sharp fall in recorded right-wing extremist violence in 2017, according to a media report citing official figures. But the same sources say the risk of attacks remains high. (06.07.2018)  

Opinion: Abandoning asylum rights means forgetting German history

Almost casually, a politician vying to replace Angela Merkel as CDU party leader has taken an ax to the right to asylum in Germany's constitution. It is a watershed moment in German postwar history, writes Jens Thurau. (22.11.2018)  

Germany speeds up asylum process

German authorities took three fewer months on an average to process asylum requests in the third quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter. But critics say even that still falls way short of government targets. (11.02.2019)  

Germany's list of 'safe countries of origin' and what it means

People from Germany's list of "safe" countries rarely have the right to asylum. DW looks at what the list means with regard to asylum law in Germany and why some view parts of it with skepticism. (15.02.2019)  

How Germany became a country of immigrants

Turks first came to West Germany in large numbers after a worker recruitment agreement was signed on October 30, 1961. At the time, neither the 'guest workers' nor the German authorities expected them to stay long term. (30.10.2011)  

'Turks in Germany still lack a sense of belonging'

It's been 55 years since Germany's recruitment agreement with Turkey. But many Turks still don't feel well integrated, says Gökay Sofuoglu, chairman of the Turkish Community in Germany (TGD). (30.10.2016)  

How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

From escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa to incoherent asylum policy at home - DW looks at how the EU has found itself in the midst of a refugee crisis. (19.12.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

DW Videostill Aktivistin Elin Ersson verteidigt Protestaktion

Afghan asylum-seeker offers to pay Elin Ersson's fine 21.02.2019

An Afghan migrant in Germany is willing to pay a fine imposed on activist Elin Ersson. The Swedish activist was charged with violating aviation law after keeping a plane from departing with an Afghan deportee on board.

Deutschland Muslimas mit bunten Kopftüchern

Syrian girls attacked in Berlin, racism suspected 10.02.2019

German police are investigating after three young girls were targeted in apparent xenophobic attacks in Berlin. In one case, a woman allegedly tried to pull off a 12-year-old's headscarf and stab her with a syringe.

Asylbewerber BAMF Serbien

More asylum seekers using visa-free travel rights to enter the EU legally 17.02.2019

The number of refugees using visa-free travel rights to enter the EU, especially from Latin America, is on the rise. Over the entire bloc, the number of new refugees has fallen to pre-2014 levels.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 