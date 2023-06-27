  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
PoliticsSouth Africa

Baerbock urges South Africa to help end war in Ukraine

25 minutes ago

Germany's top diplomat is in South Africa to discuss strengthening bilateral ties in fighting climate change, but the war in Ukraine remains a sticking point.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T7hK
South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor (right), welcomes German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Pretoria for talks
Baerbock's visit to South Africa came after President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders visited Russia and Ukraine on a peace mission earlier in June Image: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture-alliance

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, said on Tuesday that the short-lived uprising in Russia "makes it clear once again that Russia's illegal war of aggression is not just an attack on Ukraine ... but that President Putin is destroying his own country."

Russia's war in Ukraine played a central role in Baerbock's meeting with her South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria.

Though the ministers both stressed the importance of the relations between their two countries, differences about their stances on the war were clear.

Difference in dealing with Russia 

South Africa has been criticized by Western powers for maintaining close ties to Russia amid the ongoing conflict.

But during a peace mission to Kyiv and Moscow earlier this month South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted it was time for a war to end.

Pandor, during her meeting with Baerbock, repeated that assertion, "We got to find ways of ending this war because the suffering and harm should not be allowed to continue."

She said the African leaders would, "continue to engage with both countries," to try ensure peace.

Baerbock welcomed the African peace initiative, but stressed, "for this suffering to end, the war must end."

"For the war to end, Russia must stop the bombing and withdraw its soldiers. This war is an attack on the UN charter, on the very rules that bind and protects us all," she said.

South Africa's neutrality on Ukraine war under scrutiny

Putin and the ICC

Baerbock also mentioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) as one of the tools to help ensure justice for the victims of the war.

She did not directly mention the ICC arrest warrant for Putin for suspected war crimes.

South Africa, as it is a member of the ICC would be required to arrest Putin if he attends the summit of the BRICS group of nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, scheduled for August in Johannesburg.

'Just' climate transition

While the war was high on the talks between the two countries, the fight against climate change and its devastating impacts in countries around the world also featured prominently.

"The climate crisis is the biggest threat to our security today," Baerbock has said.

Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and the European Union have pledged $8.5 billion (€7.3 billion) to help South Africa phase out coal and expand renewable sources of energy.

Baerbock said Germany has already spent about €300 million to help stabilize South Africa's electricity grid.

She agreed with her South African counterpart that a just transition was necessary to help, " the country overcome this crisis in a socially acceptable way."

Pandor said that included a focus on ensuring, "whatever the transition is, it takes into account the development needs."

lo/rs (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves Rostov on Don on Saturday during an insurrection by his forces
Live

Wagner chief Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

Conflicts58 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ghana: On the lookout for extremists

Ghana: On the lookout for extremists

Terrorism6 hours ago01:33 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men huddled on beds in a warehouse

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

SocietyJune 26, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Youssoufa Moukoko grimaces as he kicks the ball in a game against Israel

Football: Abuse of Black German players shows endemic racism

Football: Abuse of Black German players shows endemic racism

Sports23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Logo and building of Naftogaz, the national oil and gas company, in Kiew

Ukraine gas storage: EU needs more capacity

Ukraine gas storage: EU needs more capacity

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Muslim lady in a white robe shields her eyes from the sun outside the Grand Mosque in Mecca

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

ReligionJune 26, 20238 images
More from Middle East

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Climate9 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage