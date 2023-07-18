Baerbock says Germany has a duty to end Russian war crimes

Germany has an obligation to prevent future wars and crimes due to its historic responsibility for "the most severe crimes in the world," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told DW on Monday in New York.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision not to extend the deal that allowed Ukraine to export its grain amid the war "shocked" every country and every United Nations delegate, Baerbock also said.

She stressed the importance of applying pressure on Putin to reverse the decision, saying the best route is for "countries from Africa, Latin America, Asia, address Putin directly.

"We have seen in the last year that it makes a difference if also other countries in the world, not only European countries, are calling on Putin."

On the sidelines of a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the creation of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Baerbock stressed: "It was and still is, our responsibility to strengthen international law in order to prevent future wars, to prevent genocide, crimes against humanity."

Baerbock spoke to DW at a ceremony in New York Image: Michaela Kuefner/DW

Germany's top diplomat acknowledged the difficulty in closing the "accountability gap" using the ICC. As many countries worldwide, including the United States, have not enacted the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, the court's jurisdiction remains wanting.

"I feel it is our responsibility also, after the Nuremberg trials, after the setting up of the ICC, to close this accountability gap," Baerbock said.

The Nuremberg trials were held by the four major Allied powers — France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom and the United States — after World War II to prosecute the political leaders of Nazi Germany.

What are the challenges to the ICC?

Baerbock stressed the importance of ensuring that more countries sign the Rome Statute.

She said that this last year, amid the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, the importance of the ICC has become clearer.

And with Russia being one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom — collectively known as the P5, Baerbock said "now is really the watershed moment where we have seen that if a war of aggression is being done by a P5 country, this is also a moment where we have to react by law and bringing together those who believe in law and not in war."

Russian President Vladimir Putin was issued an ICC arrest warrant in March.

The importance of 'de-risking' with China

Baerbock also addressed Germany's view of the US's "de-risking" policy toward China, saying Berlin shared a "similar understanding."

"But this China strategy is neither about the US nor about China. It's about us, us Europeans; how we get more resilient, how we get more independent from our dependency we are having so far in China," she said.

German FM Baerbock on Germany's new China strategy To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Germany had to stop depending on Russia's 'autocratic dictatorship'

The German top diplomat referred to how her country had to learn to end its reliance on Russia throughout the past year.

"Our dependency on Russia, on an autocratic dictatorship, was also a danger for our own security, our economic security, our energy security, and therefore also our security as such."

Baerbock argued that with Beijing changing over the past few years, Europe's policy toward it must also change.

"We cannot decouple in a globalized world, and this is not what we want. What we want is de-risking. So minimize our own risk," she said.

Last week, Germany released a paper on its China strategy going forward, warning that Beijing uses its economic power to achieve political goals.

China strategy gives only 'pointers' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: John Silk