First LNG tanker arrives at Germany's new floating terminal

The vessel, which has been chartered from a Norwegian company, docked at the new floating terminal in December and will remain there while it is in use.
The Esperanza has a regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year.
Four more floating terminals are also in the works with another private project in Lubmin having already begun operations.
Germany's gas reserves have surpassed 90% despite the sharp reduction in imports from Russia, partially thanks to an unseasonably warm spell in December.
A blow to Germany's climate credentials
The non-profit organization Environmental Action Germany (DUH) has slammed the new LNG terminals and called the arrival of the first batch of fracking gas in Germany a "historic blow for the protection of the climate and nature."
"Besides the high environmentally damaging methane emissions, fracking technology uses up several million liters of water per drilling and can cause earthquakes," DUH Federal Managing Director Sascha Müller-Kraenner said on Tuesday.