 Germany′s Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time within weeks | News | DW | 10.07.2019

News

Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time within weeks

The German chancellor was seen slightly shaking while greeting Finland's prime minister in Berlin. It's the third time in recent weeks that this has been noticed during public appearances.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Finnland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to be shaking in Berlin on Wednesday while receiving Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, according to reporters and witnesses.

Video of the event shows her slightly shaking for an extended period of time while the national anthem was playing.

Merkel was seen previously seen shaking during a press conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on June 27 and while greeting Ukraine's president in Berlin on June 18.

Her office has dismissed concerns about the chancellor's health, saying that both instances were due to the heat. Temperatures on Wednesday in Berlin, however, were cooler.

More to follow...

rs/jm (Reuters, dpa, AP)

EU-Parlament | Ursula von der Leyen

Opinion: What Ursula von der Leyen learned from Angela Merkel 03.07.2019

The EU is a game with three summits and, in the end, a German wins? In this case, yes. But Ursula von der Leyen's years in Berlin will prove ideal preparation for the European Commission, says DW's Maximiliane Koschyk.

Deutschland | Angela Merkel | 37. Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag

Germany's Angela Merkel urges 'political solution' on Iran, warns against isolationism 22.06.2019

Angela Merkel has made a plea for the international community to band together to peacefully resolve the conflict between Iran and the US. Tensions in the Gulf of Oman have spiraled in recent days.

Dresden Sachsen | Entsetzen über Äußerungen von Pegida-Demonstranten zu Lübcke

Germany: Far-right Pegida supporters probed for condoning politician's murder 05.07.2019

Prosecutors in Dresden have begun an investigation into Pegida supporters who scoffed at the murder of Walter Lübcke, likely at the hands of a far-right extremist. Supporters said he had it coming.

