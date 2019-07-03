Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time within weeks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to be shaking in Berlin on Wednesday while receiving Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, according to reporters and witnesses.

Video of the event shows her slightly shaking for an extended period of time while the national anthem was playing.

Merkel was seen previously seen shaking during a press conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on June 27 and while greeting Ukraine's president in Berlin on June 18.

Her office has dismissed concerns about the chancellor's health, saying that both instances were due to the heat. Temperatures on Wednesday in Berlin, however, were cooler.

More to follow...

rs/jm (Reuters, dpa, AP)