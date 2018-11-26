Germany's 16 States: Saxony

10 reasons to love Saxony Dresden Culture, art and churches - Saxony's state capital Dresden is a Mecca for tourists. The Frauenkirche church pictured here was destroyed at the end of the Second World War and remained a ruin for decades. After German unification it was rebuilt using as much original material as possible. When it reopened in 2005, Dresden won back one of its famous landmarks.

10 reasons to love Saxony Elbe meadows The opposite shore of the river Elbe offers a fabulous view of Dresden's historical Baroque center. The predominantly undeveloped meadows that stretch along the river for some 30 kilometers (18 miles) are a good location for walking and, particularly in the summer, for picnics. For art lovers there are open air film nights and concerts.

10 reasons to love Saxony Saxon Switzerland Right near the Elbe river valley, a national park called Saxon Switzerland is just the right place for those wanting to hike or climb. The hilly climbing area of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains is known for its bizarre rock formations that can reach a height of 730 meters (2,395 ft).

10 reasons to love Saxony Leipzig Founded as a trade city, Leipzig is today closely associated with Johann Sebastian Bach. Even though the famous composer was not born here, Leipzig is the place he spent most of his working life. This is reflected in the Bach archive, the Bach Museum and honored annually with the Bach Festival. He is buried in St Thomas' Church where was choir leader of the renowned Thomanerchor from 1723 to 1750.

10 reasons to love Saxony Cheaper than Berlin Leipzig celebrated recently its millennial anniversary. But the city is by no means old-fashioned. It's popular among younger people who regard it as the "better and less expensive Berlin." In the western part of the city for instance many artists have established studios in abandoned cotton mills. This vibrancy and creativity in Leipzig is also reflected in its numerous bars and galleries.

10 reasons to love Saxony The Ore Mountains Depending on the season, you can hike or ski here while spending time in two different countries. The German-Czech Republic border runs through the Ore Mountain range. On the German side, on the Fichtelberg mountain is Oberwiesenthal: With an altitude of 914 meters (almost 3,000 ft), it is Germany's highest town. From there, a cable car takes visitors up to the top of the mountain.

10 reasons to love Saxony Meissen porcelain The town of Meissen is known the world over for its porcelain. The first European hard-paste porcelain was developed here in 1708. The signature logo of Meissen porcelain, the mark of the crossed swords, was introduced in 1720 to protect its production, making it one of the oldest trademarks in existence. Meissen porcelain remains one of Germany's best known products worldwide.

10 reasons to love Saxony Görlitz Germany's easternmost city survived the Second World War virtually undamaged. As a result, the town boasts 4,000 historical buildings from different eras. That in turn attracts international moviemakers: Görlitz has been used as a film location for several Hollywood blockbusters, such as "The Grand Budapest Hotel" - earning it the local nickname of Görliwood.

10 reasons to love Saxony Sorbs Lower Lusatia in Brandenburg and Upper Lusatia in Saxony are settlement areas of the West Slavic Sorbs, who are a recognized German national minority. Sorbs are also known for their traditional costumes, which these days tend only to be worn for celebrations, like here at the "Zapust" festival, which features traditional dress, parades and dancing.

10 reasons to love Saxony Muskau Park The only UNESCO World Heritage site in Saxony is Muskau Park. In 1815, Prince Hermann von Pückler-Muskau began creating this masterpiece of garden design. The park extends on both sides of the river Neisse, which constitutes the border between Germany and Poland. The park offers broad meadows, miles of winding paths, numerous lakes, rivers, bridges and buildings, including the central New Castle. Author: Lina Elter



Dresden, steeped in Saxon history, with a fabulous treasure chamber; Leipzig, exhibition center and trade hub; Görlitz, a place of inspiration for Hollywood. Four million people live in this multifaceted state in eastern Germany.

Watch video 01:25 Now live 01:25 mins. Travel tips Saxony

Leipzig

Saxony's largest city is not just known for its music, with the Gewandhaus Orchestra and the St. Thomas Choir. In old factory buildings and back courtyards, a young, creative arts scene is prospering. Nicole Frölich, host of the TV Travel Magazine Check-in, paid a visit.

Watch video 09:56 Now live 09:56 mins. Share Leipzig - the better Berlin? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1JuYn Leipzig - the better Berlin?

Dresden

The historical and political heart of Saxony beats in the state capital. It owes its nickname, "Florence on the Elbe," to the splendid Baroque buildings in the city center and the vineyards along the River Elbe on its outskirts.

Watch video 02:04 Now live 02:04 mins. Share City portrait: Dresden Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2anay City portrait: Dresden

Elbe Sandstone Mountains

Rock climbers find exactly 1125 peaks to conquer in the region known as the Saxon Switzerland. This climbing paradise was given its name in the 18th century by two Swiss artists who compared its landscape to that of their own country.

Watch video 02:04 Now live 02:04 mins. Share A trip to the Elbe Sandstone Mountains Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2anbI A trip to the Elbe Sandstone Mountains

Görlitz

From Gothic to Art Nouveau – in Görlitz's Old Town, it's not just the facades that have been completely preserved. With about 4000 listed buildings, the city on the River Neisse has an unusually dense concentration of historical monuments.

Watch video 01:04 Now live 01:04 mins. Share #DailyDrone: Lower Market Görlitz Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33GC8 #DailyDrone: Lower Market Görlitz

A highlight in a 360 degree video

The Saxon king Augustus the Strong had his royal capital rebuilt as a Baroque artwork – from the Zwinger palace complex to the Taschenbergpalais, to the Frauenkirche, the Church of Our Lady, Dresden's symbol of tolerance and peace.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany - state by state.