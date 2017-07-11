Germany to honor anti-Nazi hero Sophie Scholl with coin

Anti-National Socialism political activist and student Sophie Scholl will be commemorated on a special coin, said the German Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

The €20 ($23) sterling silver collectors coin will be issued in April 2021, timed to coincide with Scholl's birthday.

Scholl was a member of the non-violent Nazi-resistance White Rose group. She was convicted of treason for distributing anti-war pamphlets along with her brother Hans and executed on February 22, 1943, by guillotine. She was 21 years old when she was killed.

Her resistance has become "an example for the fight against lack of freedom and oppression," said Germany's Finance Ministry, announcing the decision in Berlin.

The coin has been designed by Saxony-based artist Olaf Stoy. A portrait of Scholl's face will be on one side of the coin.

"A feeling for what is just and unjust" – a quote from Sophie Scholl – will be written on the edge of the coin.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler The assassination attempt of July 20, 1944 Seventy-five years ago, a bomb exploded in the Führer's Wolf's Lair headquarters, which was supposed to kill Adolf Hitler. The assassination attempt failed; Hitler survived. The resistance fighters involved were executed in the days following the attempted coup.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Man behind the July 20 plot Claus Graf Schenk von Stauffenberg was instrumentally involved in the bomb plot of July 20, 1944. As early as 1942, the officer realized that the Second World War could no longer be won. In order to save Germany from imminent destruction, Stauffenberg and other Wehrmacht officers decided to overthrow the Hitler regime.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Kreisau Circle Fundamental political reform in Germany was the goal of the Kreisau Circle. Helmuth James Graf von Moltke and Peter Graf Yorck von Wartenburg (pictured) were the driving forces behind the movement. Some members of the Circle joined the July 20 plot in 1944 and were tried and sentenced to death after the assassination attempt failed.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Hans and Sophie Scholl Starting from 1942 a group of Munich students, led by siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl, tried to resist the National Socialists. The group, which called itself the White Rose, distributed thousands of leaflets denouncing the crimes of the Nazi regime. In February 1943 the Gestapo found the siblings and sentenced them to death.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Attempted Hitler assassination by Georg Elser In 1939, carpenter Georg Elser fastened explosive devices behind Hitler's lectern in the Munich Bürgerbräu brewery. The bomb detonated as planned. However, since Hitler's speech was shorter than expected, he had already left the hall before the explosion. Seven people died and 60 more were injured. Elser was arrested on the same day and taken to Dachau concentration camp, where he died in 1945.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Weidt's Workshop for the Blind During the Second World War, Berlin manufacturer Otto Weidt employed mainly blind and deaf Jews. His broom and brush bindery was considered an "important defense business" and could therefore not be closed down by the Nazis. Weidt managed to provide for his Jewish employees throughout the war and protect them from deportation.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Resistance by artists and intellectuals Numerous artists and intellectuals already turned against the regime when Hitler came to power in 1933. Many who did not want to adapt or openly oppose the system fled into exile. Others, such as the Berlin cabaret group Katakombe, openly criticized the regime. In 1935 the theater was closed by the Gestapo and its founder Werner Finck was imprisoned in the Esterwegen concentration camp.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Die Swing Youth The Swing Jugend or Swing Youth, regarded the American-English way of life, represented by swing music and dance, as a clear opposition to the Nazi regime and the Hitler Youth. In August 1941 there was a wave of arrests, especially in Hamburg, of Swing Youths, many of whom were taken into custody or deported to special youth concentration camps.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Red Orchestra resistance group The Gestapo used direction finders to track down illegal transmitters used by resistance groups. In the summer of 1942, more than 120 members of the Rote Kapelle were arrested. This group, centered around Harro Schulze-Boysen and Arvid Harnack, wanted to help Jews document the crimes of the Nazi regime and distribute leaflets. More than 50 members were sentenced to death and executed.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler German Resistance Memorial Center On July 19, 1953, the ceremonial unveiling of the Memorial to the German Resistance took place in Berlin in the inner courtyard of the Bendlerblock building, the place where Count Stauffenberg was executed after the failed Hitler assassination. In addition, however, the memorial also commemorates all the other courageous men and women who stood up against the Hitler regime.



Who was Sophie Scholl?

Sophia Magdalena Scholl was born in Forchtenberg, Germany in 1921. She studied biology and philosophy at Munich University, where her brother was studying medicine and where he had formed the White Rose organization. Sophie later found out about the secretive group and joined.

The pacifist group campaigned against the Nazis, writing leaflets using political and biblical arguments to persuade people to resist the National Socialist ideology.

On February 18, 1943, Sophie and Hans were arrested after distributing a sixth anti-Nazi flyer at the university and killed days later.

Remembering White Rose members

It's not the first time that Germany has honored members of the well-known resistance group.

At the end of last year, Germany's military renamed the Hochbrück army complex the Christoph Probst barracks after the medical student and White Rose activist.

In 2012, the main lecture hall at the Bundeswehr's medical academy in Munich was named after Sophie's brother, Hans Scholl.

kmm/dj (AFP, epd, KNA)