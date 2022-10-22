Thousands protest energy costs in 6 German cities

Trade unions and environmental groups called for a day of protest in Germany. Police estimated turnout to be lower than organizers hoped. The demos brought together disparate groups, often with contradictory messages.

Protesters gathered in six German cities on Saturday under a motto roughly translating as "together through the crisis — ensure social security and end fossil fuel dependence," demanding more social justice and sustainability as inflation and rising gas prices start to bite in Germany.

Organizers like the major trade union ver.di and the German branch of Greenpeace estimated turnout at around 24,000 — including around 6,000 in Berlin, 5,000 in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt, and 4,000 in Stuttgart, with protests also taking place in Hanover and Dresden.

Police estimates on turnout were often far lower, however, at 1,800 in Berlin, 1,500 in Hanover, 2,300 in Düsseldorf and 2,700 in Frankfurt.

Police also reported that the demonstrations were calm and peaceful.

More regular and smaller protests, predominantly in eastern Germany, have been taking place on Monday nights in recent weeks, sometimes leading to isolated reports of violence.

This young protester's sign urges a stop to war, hunger, poverty, hate speech and Putin Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

What were people protesting for?

That very much depends on which precise protester you might ask. Placards and signs on show spoke to a wide range of issues. Often calls for the abolition of fossil fuels and nuclear power and demands for reduced electricity bills would sit side by side.

Everything from "out of this crisis with new energy," "tax the profits of this crisis," "abolish tax breaks for the super rich," "NO WAR," "you're running out of excuses, we're running out of money," "for diversity and human rights," "peace not freezing," "stop coal," "end fossil fuels," "yes to motorway speed limits" all the way to "inflation! Döner kebab prices are too high!" could be seen at the various demonstrations.

Protesters brought signs for all occasions, including this demonstrator in Berlin who apparently missed the days of a €4 kebab Image: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/picture alliance

In the capital Berlin, several leading politicians from Germany's socialist Left Party like Katja Kipping, Lena Kreck and Klaus Lederer — all part of the coalition government in the city state — took part.

Government assistance not targeting the neediest, protesters say

The German government is implementing measures designed to help combat rising energy prices, most notably setting aside some €200 billion to cap gas prices starting next March. Ver.di trade union official Andrea Kocsis said at one demonstration that this needed to be "oriented differently" so that it would be more clearly focused on those people with the greatest need of assistance.

"The government is doing a lot but it is distributing funds with a watering can. People with lower income need more support than the wealthy," Kocsis said.

The chairman of Friends of the Earth Germany (known here as BUND), Olaf Bandt, also took part in the Berlin march on the Brandenburg Gate, as did one of the chairs of the German Parity Welfare Association group, Ulrich Schneider.

Schneider called for a "180 degree turn" in taxation and fiscal policy. He said Germany was in the middle of its biggest crisis of the post-war period, alluding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and climate change. He said that these could only be overcome with by practicing a solidarity that was "lacking in the aid packages planned by the federal government."

Senior official for the ver.di trade union Sylvia Bühler said that more and more people were concerned that they could no longer meet the costs of fuel and food.

'Infinite crises, one cause — capitalism,' and 'more solidarity not more fossil fuels' can be seen on these two placards Image: Christian Mang/REUTERS

Organizers hailed the event and the turnout as a success.

"The demonstrations show that many people will not let themselves be divided in this crisis and want a social and ecological transition," they said in a joint statement after the demos.

BUND, Ver.di and the GEW trade union, Friends of the Earth Germany, Greenpeace, the Campact and Attac campaign networks, the German Parity Welfare Association and the Citizens' Movement for a Financial Transition were all among the organizers.

msh/wd (dpa, epd, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.