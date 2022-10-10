 Poverty in Germany | Germany | News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 12.10.2022

Germany

Poverty in Germany

Germany: What poverty looks like in a rich country

Amid soaring inflation, particularly for food and energy, the gap between rich and poor in Germany is widening. Incremental increases to social safety nets will do little to alleviate the problem, experts warn.  

A German priest in Cologne fights the poverty crisis

Germany: What poverty looks like in a rich country 10.10.2022

A German priest in Cologne fights the poverty crisis 11.10.2022

Franz Meurer wants to help the rising number of people living in poverty in Germany. In the basement of his church, the pastor shows how poverty can be fought in a rich country not with politics, but with volunteers.

Governments doing little to fight rising inequality post-COVID, says report 11.10.2022

While Norway and Germany were top performing countries in terms of tackling inqeuality between 2020 and 2022, poorer countries with fewer resources have had a much tougher time.