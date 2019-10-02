 Germany: Suspects flee deadly shooting in Halle | News | DW | 09.10.2019

Germany: Suspects flee deadly shooting in Halle

A shooting in the eastern German city of Halle has left at least two people dead and several injured. Police confirmed that there was a deadly incident and said the suspects are on the run.

A deadly shooting broke out in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday afternoon, German police said, killing at least two people.

Halle police confirmed on Twitter that "multiple shots were fired" and the suspects fled the scene in a car and are currently on the run.

The suspect is currently on the run, with authorities advising residents to "remain in their homes or to find a safe place," police said.

At least one of the suspects was wearing a military-style combat uniform and was armed with "multiple weapons," eye-witnesses told local public broadcaster MDR.

The main train station in Halle, located outside the city of Leipzig, was also closed as police continue to search for the suspects.

More to follow...

