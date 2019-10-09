 Germany should stop aiding Chinese military, Amnesty warns | News | DW | 17.11.2019

News

Germany should stop aiding Chinese military, Amnesty warns

A top-secret military document shows that the Bundeswehr plans to train Chinese soldiers in 2020. Human rights group Amnesty International says Berlin should take a stand over Beijing's human rights record.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Chinese Prime Minister Li Leqiang inspecting a German military honor guard in Berlin

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International has called for Germany to cease its practice of training Chinese soldiers.

The organization's arms and human rights expert Mathias John made the plea in a conversation with German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, published Sunday. 

"In light of the human rights situation in China and the general role of the military there, there is no justifiable reason for Germany to help train the Chinese military," said John.

Referring to the current situation in Hong Kong, he added that "the German government should send a clear sign and immediately cease any military cooperation."

Read more: Opinion: Chinese military intervention in Hong Kong would be costly

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of violent protests triggered by a proposed law allowing for the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China, which was subsequently withdrawn. The city's police force has been accused of using excessive force to quell the protests.

Watch video 01:58

China sends mixed signals in Hong Kong conflict

Top secret military file

Bild said it had seen a top-secret military report that lists 62 countries, including China, whose soldiers are expected to participate in training exercises with the German military in 2020. German soldiers are pegged to train foreign soldiers in the areas of management, logistics, and press and public relations.

Read more: Opinion: Merkel must step up her China strategy

Responding to Amnesty's demand, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said that Chinese soldiers regularly participate in educational events organized by the German military, the newspaper reports. These include international officer courses as well as officer training courses offered at military schools, universities and military leadership academies.

"Our goal is to share our democratic values with citizens of other countries," said the spokesperson.

  • A Chinese armored medical evacuation vehicle arrives in Hamburg (Bundeswehr / Oliver Wagner-Pikemaat, Constantin Gerk)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Special delivery

    This Chinese armored medical evacuation vehicle arrived by ship at the port in Hamburg, before being shipped to southern Germany and the Bavarian town of Feldkirchen. A total of 92 Chinese and 120 German soldiers are taking part in the Combined Aid 2019 exercise, along with 120 men and women in supporting roles.

  • Tents set up in Feldkirchen (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    No ordinary exercise

    The armored medical evacuation vehicle and other Chinese army supplies were brought here to Feldkirchen, where the exercise is taking place until July 17. It's the first of its kind in Germany in the history of German-Chinese military cooperation. In 2016, 38 Bundeswehr medical orderlies took part in a previous exercise in China.

  • Chinese soldiers unfold a mobile hospital (Bundeswehr / Dirk Bannert)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Folding hospital

    The exercise is simulating a fictitious UN deployment. The scenario: Cholera has broken out in several refugee camps, and there are many wounded people elsewhere. The Chinese soldiers brought their own mobile hospital along with them for the exercise. It can be pulled out and folded up like an accordion.

  • Chinese soldiers set up equipment in a mobile tent (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Ready in no time

    "It's impressive how fast the mobile equipment from the Chinese People's Liberation Army can be set up," said a Bundeswehr report. "The modern Chinese tents are up and ready within a few minutes, and the medical equipment is put in place just as quickly."

  • Chinese soldiers unload equipment (Bundeswehr / Dirk Bannert)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Medical training

    In the 2016 joint exercise, training focused on treating and providing for earthquake victims. China has plenty of experience in this area. Following earthquake disasters in 2008, 2010 and 2012, it had to take care of between 40,000 and 50,000 injured people each time. The 2019 exercise only involves medical staff, but it's being seen as a first step toward limited military cooperation.

  • A Chinese and German soldier discuss next to a patient (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Tricky translation

    During the joint exercise, participants either speak English, or use an interpreter. The German army has said the exercise is helping to establish international cooperation, in preparation for a possible cross-border outbreak of disease.

  • The logo of Combined Aid 2019 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Strong together

    The exercise "is also extremely relevant with regard to non-military disease prevention, as there is an international duty to protect the population against epidemics and pandemics," said the Bundeswehr. There's even a joint logo for Combined Aid 2019, incorporating the German and Chinese flags.

    Author: Marco Müller


kp/mm (dpa, KNA)

