Germany should stop aiding Chinese military, Amnesty warns

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International has called for Germany to cease its practice of training Chinese soldiers.

The organization's arms and human rights expert Mathias John made the plea in a conversation with German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, published Sunday.

"In light of the human rights situation in China and the general role of the military there, there is no justifiable reason for Germany to help train the Chinese military," said John.

Referring to the current situation in Hong Kong, he added that "the German government should send a clear sign and immediately cease any military cooperation."

Read more: Opinion: Chinese military intervention in Hong Kong would be costly

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of violent protests triggered by a proposed law allowing for the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China, which was subsequently withdrawn. The city's police force has been accused of using excessive force to quell the protests.

Watch video 01:58 Share China-Hong Kong conflict Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3NyYJ China sends mixed signals in Hong Kong conflict

Top secret military file

Bild said it had seen a top-secret military report that lists 62 countries, including China, whose soldiers are expected to participate in training exercises with the German military in 2020. German soldiers are pegged to train foreign soldiers in the areas of management, logistics, and press and public relations.

Read more: Opinion: Merkel must step up her China strategy

Responding to Amnesty's demand, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said that Chinese soldiers regularly participate in educational events organized by the German military, the newspaper reports. These include international officer courses as well as officer training courses offered at military schools, universities and military leadership academies.

"Our goal is to share our democratic values with citizens of other countries," said the spokesperson.

Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria Special delivery This Chinese armored medical evacuation vehicle arrived by ship at the port in Hamburg, before being shipped to southern Germany and the Bavarian town of Feldkirchen. A total of 92 Chinese and 120 German soldiers are taking part in the Combined Aid 2019 exercise, along with 120 men and women in supporting roles.

Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria No ordinary exercise The armored medical evacuation vehicle and other Chinese army supplies were brought here to Feldkirchen, where the exercise is taking place until July 17. It's the first of its kind in Germany in the history of German-Chinese military cooperation. In 2016, 38 Bundeswehr medical orderlies took part in a previous exercise in China.

Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria Folding hospital The exercise is simulating a fictitious UN deployment. The scenario: Cholera has broken out in several refugee camps, and there are many wounded people elsewhere. The Chinese soldiers brought their own mobile hospital along with them for the exercise. It can be pulled out and folded up like an accordion.

Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria Ready in no time "It's impressive how fast the mobile equipment from the Chinese People's Liberation Army can be set up," said a Bundeswehr report. "The modern Chinese tents are up and ready within a few minutes, and the medical equipment is put in place just as quickly."

Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria Medical training In the 2016 joint exercise, training focused on treating and providing for earthquake victims. China has plenty of experience in this area. Following earthquake disasters in 2008, 2010 and 2012, it had to take care of between 40,000 and 50,000 injured people each time. The 2019 exercise only involves medical staff, but it's being seen as a first step toward limited military cooperation.

Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria Tricky translation During the joint exercise, participants either speak English, or use an interpreter. The German army has said the exercise is helping to establish international cooperation, in preparation for a possible cross-border outbreak of disease.

Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria Strong together The exercise "is also extremely relevant with regard to non-military disease prevention, as there is an international duty to protect the population against epidemics and pandemics," said the Bundeswehr. There's even a joint logo for Combined Aid 2019, incorporating the German and Chinese flags. Author: Marco Müller



kp/mm (dpa, KNA)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.