Germany sets new restrictions on glyphosate

The Environment Ministry has announced a spate of new regulations on the use of herbicides and pesticides. The tougher policy aims for a staged exit from the use of weed killer glyphosate and similar products.
Use of glyphosate and similar herbicides in Germany will face tougher restrictions going forward, the Environment Ministry announced on Tuesday.
From 2020, farmers will be required to set aside 10 percent of their farmland to protect biological diversity if they want to use glyphosate and similar herbicides, the ministry said.
Read more: Pesticides: Does the EU let industry write its own rules?
Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said in Berlin that her ministry would also change the approval process for pesticides and herbicides that impact the environment.
"If other perhaps even more damaging pesticides are used instead of glyphosate, the environment won't be any better off so we will demand new nature conservation requirements for the approval process of every pesticide that harms biodiversity," Schulze said.
Germany plans a staged exit from the use of glyphosate and environmentally detrimental herbicides and pesticides.
The national effort comes after the EU last year extended a license to use glyphosate for another five years despite resistance from some member states. After that, it may be phased out or banned.
Read more: Glyphosate: The key points in an endless debate
The Agriculture Ministry had already suggested a ban on using the weed killer in private gardens and park.
The Environment Ministry plans to further limit where glyphosate can be used, including in ecologically sensitive areas and in water protection zones. In addition, there will be a general rule that the product cannot be used within 20 meters of water.
Debate on the use of glyphosate has been raging for years in Europe, where environmentalists say it damages biodiversity and ecosystems.
It has also been linked to human health problems such as cancer.
cw/rt (AFP, dpa, epd, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
EU member states have again put off a decision on renewing the controversial weed killer glyphosate. Could Europe really be close to banning glyphosate — and what would a possible ban mean for farmers and consumers? (25.10.2017)
A US judge has denied Monsanto a new trial after finding the agrochemical company liable for its cancer-causing product. The verdict dragged down shares in Monsanto's German parent, Bayer. (23.10.2018)
Glyphosate, the world's most widely used weed killer, has caused concerns over its potential risk to human health and the environment for decades. Now, new research shows that glyphosate may be indirectly killing bees. (24.09.2018)
EU member states have voted to extend the license for controversial weed killer glyphosate. Germany's approval was crucial in the vote, but it could derail coalition talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and the SPD. (27.11.2017)
The European Union is deciding about the future of glyphosate — a controversial herbicide that may be linked with cancer. DW offers an overview on the most important points of the debate. (27.11.2017)
An NGO says 90 percent of EU tests determining which pesticides are safe come from the industry. But critics say the campaigners are distorting data to whip up panic. (13.02.2018)