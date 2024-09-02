Germany: Scholz laments 'bitter' Saxony, Thuringia votes

Skip next section 'Of course we have a mandate,' says AfD's Weidel

09/02/2024 September 2, 2024 'Of course we have a mandate,' says AfD's Weidel

The leaders of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) , Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, both said early on Monday that their party should be part of the next governments in Thuringia and Saxony.

"Of course we have a government mandate," Weidel said on ZDF public television.

She said that voters in both states had indicated their desire for what she termed a centrist and right-wing coalition involving the AfD.

Weidel said she did not believe that the center-right CDU's pledge not to govern in coalition with or with support from the AfD could hold following Sunday's results.

"We want to wait and see how the CDU will behave over time," Weidel said.

Tino Chrupalla, meanwhile, tried to entice Saxony's CDU state premier Winfried Kretschmer into coalition talks in a radio interview, after the CDU remained the largest party in the state.

"With whom does he want to deliver his campaign promises?" Chrupalla asked on Deutschlandfunk. "That would more likely work with us, I think, than for instance with the SPD or the Greens."

The leader of the AfD in Thuringia, Björn Höcke, made similar comments on Sunday night after the results.