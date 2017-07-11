Germany: Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken elected SPD leaders

Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil are to become the new joint leaders of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) after a party conference took place in Berlin on Saturday.

The seminar was held mostly online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision still has to be confirmed following a postal vote, but this is expected to be a formality.

Changing of the guard

The SPD returned to government with Olaf Scholz taking office as chancellor on Wednesday. The center-left party have formed a three-party coalition with the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP), after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure at the helm came to an end this week.

Klingbeil, a 43-year-old centrist close to Scholz, received 86.3% of votes among SPD delegates. Esken, the 60-year-old who served as the party's co-chair for two years and represents its left wing, received 76.7%.



"I want to lead the SPD on to new strength and to new pride," Esken said.

"A victory in the legislative elections isn't enough for me. We must continue on this path," Klingbeil told party delegates.

Half of the SPD's lawmakers are new to parliament, and a quarter are under the age of 35.

Kühnert set to become general secretary

Kevin Kühnert, a longtime rival to Scholz and member of the SPD's left wing, is set to become the party's next general secretary.

Kühnert has already indicated he wants to see amendments to the coalition deal with the Greens and the FDP.

jsi/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)