Germany: Runaway circus zebra dies after police chase

Four zebras escaped from a Christmas circus in Dresden on Monday, spurring a police pursuit that left an officer injured and one of the animals dead.

The black-and-white striped animals were spotted mid-morning trotting through the downtown of the eastern German city, making their way past the Saxony state parliament along the banks of the Elbe River.

"A total of seven police patrol cars and mounted horse team immediately made their way and searched for the animals," police said, adding that workers from the circus aided in the recovery.

Circus workers helped capture the zebras after a long chase through the city

The operation was made difficult as the zebras took off in different directions before they were ultimately corralled.

Valentin Lippmann, a member of the Saxony state parliament, shared a picture on Twitter of two zebras running along the Elbe River.

Police initially said all four zebras were captured and returned to the circus, but later said that one of them had died from stress. A police officer was also injured from a zebra kick.

