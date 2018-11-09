German police secure seven camels loitering in supermarket car park

Seven camels escaped a circus late on Monday to visit a discount supermarket near the northern German city of Celle.

Police intercepted the hump-backed animals after drivers spotted them loitering in the supermarket car park.

Officers determined that the seven camels belonged to a circus and had broken out of their winter lodgings.

A nearby road was cordoned off while a circus employee escorted the animals back to their stable.

It was not immediately clear why the camels went to the discounter after their brazen escape. It was already closed by the time they arrived.

Police said they may have been "waiting for the best bargains."

The incident marks the second prominent camel escape in Germany this year.

In April, camel "Ivan the Great" and one of his four-legged colleagues escaped their circus enclosure in Bremen and strolled to a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

