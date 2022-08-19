Germany remembers the Rostock anti-immigrant riot of 1992

If anything, says Dan Thy Nguyen, he feels more bitter than he did five years ago, or even ten years ago, about the Lichtenhagen pogrom of 1992.

The events of Lichtenhagen are recounted every few years: From August 22 to 26, 1992, several hundred neo-Nazis besieged a tower block that had been turned into a residence for former foreign contract workers in East Germany, and an asylum seeker reception center.

Spurred by xenophobia against the hundreds of Roma who had been camped outside waiting to apply for asylum, the rioters threw rocks, bottles, and Molotov cocktails, and stormed the building, which was often called the "Sonnenblumenhaus" after the large mural of a sunflower adorning its side.

Meanwhile, around 3,000 locals gathered at the scene, occasionally applauding, and preventing police and rescue workers from intervening. On the third day, August 24, the building was set on fire, and though it had been largely evacuated by then, some 100 former East German contract workers from Vietnam and TV crew were still inside. They were only able to rescue themselves by breaking through various doors onto the roof, from which they could still hear people down below shouting, "We'll get you all!"

Despite participation in the riots, many of the far-right extremists of the Rostock pogrom faced no legal action

Racism and its consequences

Nguyen, like many Vietnamese Germans, was deeply marked by the events, though he was only seven years old at the time and living in a different German city. In 2017, he wrote a guest article in Die Zeit describing how the pogrom made his father teach his children how to defend himself with a rudimentary club.

But three decades on, the theater director's preoccupation with Lichtenhagen has turned more political. "Even after 30 years, there are no real political consequences, no real judicial consequences," he told DW. "We still don't understand why the police didn't intervene that much."

On a social level, Nguyen says Germany has contented itself with a smatter of media interest for round anniversaries. "The 20th anniversary was big, and now the 30th will be big, but I was there last year and there were a handful of people and no politicians, and I can imagine that next year everyone will forget that too," he said. "And in Lichtenhagen itself there are nearly no social connections to this pogrom."

That view has been shared by several historians and political scientists, who have pointed to the slowness of the legal proceedings that followed – the small handful of convictions that were successful mostly ended in suspended sentences, despite charges of attempted murder. Two criminal investigations into police failures at Lichtenhagen lasted years but were eventually dropped. Dozens of police officers were injured in the clashes, and there are several unresolved controversies over exactly why more police forces weren't sent, or why some forces retreated.

As for political consequences, one historian, Gudrun Heinrich, told Deutschlandfunk this week that if anything, the German government engaged in "victim-perpetrator reversal," because asylum laws were systemically tightened following Lichtenhagen.

Hollow remembrance

The hollowness of remembrance, and the earnest anti-racism sentiments that come with it, was perhaps best illustrated at the Hansa Rostock football stadium on Sunday, when far-right fans were allowed to hang a banner emblazoned with the word "Lichtenhagen" and an image of a sunflower – an apparent reference to the building that was set alight. In a statement to DW, Hansa Rostock football club said that the banner belonged to a group of fans from the district, and had no connection with the 1992 riot in Lichtenhagen.

"Both the club and our fans - especially from Rostock - are still clearly aware of the disgrace and the damage to the entire city, and of course no one wants such events to be repeated or forgotten," the statement read.

There have been efforts to foster better relations in the Rostock community. The organization Dien Hong was founded in the weeks following the attacks by 62 former Vietnamese contract workers in East Germany who had witnessed it. Now it is a support network for migrants and asylum seekers, and has recently been helping Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Far-right AfD still holds wide appeal in eastern Germany

Since May this year, Dien Hong's Vu Thanh Van has been coordinating "conversation circles" for Lichtenhageners and Vietnamese of several generations, reflecting on the events of 1992. "There were some very far-reaching discussions," she told DW. "I think both sides learned more about the other sides feelings and thoughts. It was a good opportunity."

"It doesn't play a role in our day-to-day work, but Lichtenhagen has left its mark in the organization and just now it does bring the continuity of racism back into the consciousness," said Dien Hong board member Susanne Düskau. "People do feel safer now, but it remains an issue. People still identify people as non-German because of their appearance. I think what has changed is that there is more potential for exchange on this issue now."

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.