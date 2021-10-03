Visit the new DW website

Rostock

Rostock is an important port city on Germany's Baltic coast and home to one of the oldest universities in the world. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Rostock.

Rostock is the largest city in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. During the Cold War, it was part of East Germany. Former German President Joachim Gauck lived and worked in the city during the Communist-era.

Spieler, Trainer und Betreuer des BFC Dynamo nehmen am 24.05.1986 im heimischen Berliner Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark im Jubel über den gewonnenen achten DDR-Fußballmeistertitel (nach einem 4:0 gegen Stahl Riesa) Aufstellung für ein Mannschaftsfoto: Stehend (5.v.l.-r.): Heiko Brestrich (erster im hellen Trikot),Marco Kostmann (Kopf/halbverdeckt), Michael Schulz,Rainer Ernst, Frank Rohde, Frank Pastor, Thomas Grether, unbekannt, Joachim Hall, Trainer Jürgen Bogs, Klubchef Manfred Kirste;Unten (v.l): Jörg Fügner, Eike Küttner, Bernd Schulz, Norbert Trieloff, Bodo Rudwaleit,Rainer Troppa, Frank Terletzki,Christian Backs,Andreas Thom, Waldemar Ksienzyk. Foto: Andreas Altwein | Verwendung weltweit

German reunification: What happened to East Germany's top football clubs? 03.10.2021

After German reunification, East Germany's top football clubs were integrated into the Bundesliga pyramid. But they struggled to compete and some huge names have slipped down the leagues.
Fußball: 2. Bundesliga, Hamburger SV - FC St. Pauli, 23. Spieltag. Fans von St. Pauli haben ein Vereinsbanner auf der Tribüne entrollt. Davor ist eine HSV-Fahne zu sehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Bundesliga 2 is European football's real 'Super League' 22.07.2021

The 2021-22 season gets underway in Germany's second division on Friday as Schalke host Hamburg, just two huge names in a league full of fallen giants, cult clubs and fanatical support. Welcome to the "Super League."
Fußball: 3. Liga, Hansa Rostock - Hallescher FC, 29. Spieltag, Ostseestadion: Fans freuen sich über den Spielbeginn. Erstmals wurden wieder Fans ins Stadion gelassen, 777 sollten nach Schnelltests die Erlaubnis dazu erhalten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sports News Feed: Hundreds attend Hansa Rostock match 19.03.2021

Hundreds of supporters attended a third division game in Germany, the first fans to attend a game in the country for months. And UEFA is to launch an investigation into an alleged racist incident in the Europa League.

Deutschland Fußball Regionalliga | FC Energie Cottbus vs. 1. FC Lok Leipzig (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Weiland)

Coronavirus: Lower-league clubs getting creative to raise money 30.03.2020

Money is tight at the best of times for lower-league clubs, but coronavirus poses an existential threat. From attendance records to matches against "FC Corona" to virtual pyrotechnics, German clubs are getting creative.
ARCHIV - 30.05.2008, Laage: Auf dem Fliegerhorst Laage bei Rostock starten zwei Eurofighter zu einer Übung. (zu dpa «Zwei «Eurofighter» in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern abgestürzt») Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/zb/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German Air Force short on pilots, not planes 04.09.2019

Germany's military has long struggled with a shortage of functioning equipment. At the Laage Air Base near Rostock, however, it's not the planes that are hard to come by, but the pilots, as DW's Volker Witting reports.
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - Energie Cottbus v Bayern Munich - Stadion der Freundschaft, Cottbus, Germany - August 12, 2019 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski shoots at goal REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

German Cup: Bayern Munich see off Cottbus, Wolfsburg need extra time to beat Halle 12.08.2019

Holders Bayern Munich progressed to the second round despite the best efforts of Energie Cottbus' young goalkeeper. Elsewhere, Wolfsburg needed extra time to see off Halle while Stuttgart gained revenge on Rostock.
ARCHIV - 14.05.2019, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rostock: Rostock: Der Däne Claus Ruhe Madsen (parteilos), bis vor kurzem Präsident der Industrie- und Handelskammer zu Rostock, ist bei einer Wahlkampftour im Stadtteil Lichtenhagen unterwegs. (zu: «Claus Ruhe Madsen: Ein Däne will das Rostocker Rathaus erobern» vom 16.6.2019) Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Dane becomes Germany's first foreign mayor 16.06.2019

Claus Ruhe Madsen has now become the first non-German citizen to govern a German city after being elected mayor of Rostock. The Danish national presented himself as pragmatic and environmentally conscious.
Polizisten einer Spezialeinheit gehen am 28.08.2017 auf ein Grundstück in Banzkow (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern). Beamte des BKA und der Bundespolizei durchsuchen Wohnungen und Geschäftsräume in mehreren Orten in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Es besteht der Verdacht der Vorbereitung einer staatsgefährdenden Gewalttat. (zu dpa «Anti-Terror-Razzia in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern - Anschläge auf Linke?» vom 28.08.2017) Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German police raid homes of suspects planning attack on leftists 28.08.2017

Prosecutors say the two men, one of whom was a policeman, were gearing up for a breakdown in public order resulting from the refugee crisis. The searches took place in Germany's northern cities of Rostock and Schwerin.
Rostock Lichtenhagen Sonnenblumenhaus (imago/C. Ditsch)

Rostock-Lichtenhagen: How the right-wing extremist attack unfolded in 25 years ago 22.08.2017

In August 1992 Germany experienced nearly a week of violence as right-wing extremists attacked a refugee home in Rostock-Lichtenhagen. Here's a timeline of the events.
Reportage Ausschreitungen Rostock Lichtenhagen 1992, Brandschäden am Sonnenblumenhaus in der Mecklenburger Allee Reportage Riots Rostock Lichtenhagen 1992 Fire damages at sunflower house in the Mecklenburg Avenue

25 years after Rostock-Lichtenhagen: 'Don't dwell on the past, learn from it' 22.08.2017

This week marks 25 years since the worst right-wing violence in Germany since the Second World War. Some locals fear being stigmatized, but there are still lessons to be learned. DW's Kate Brady reports.
Jugendliche laufen in der Nacht zum 27.08.1992 in Rostock-Lichtenhagen an einem umgestürzten und von rechtsradikalen Randalierern in Brand gesetzten Pkw Tranbant vorbei. Vom 22. bis 28. August 1992 randalierten bis zu 1200 meist jugendliche rechtsradikale Gewalttäter vor dem Zentralen Asylbewerberheim Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in Rostock-Lichtenhagen. Unter dem Beifall von bis zu 3000 Schaulustigen und vielen Fernsehkameras bewarfen die Rowdies das überwiegend mit Rumänen belegte Hochhaus sowie die Polizisten mit Steinen und Brandsätzen. Foto: Jan Bauer

Right-wing extremism 25 years after Rostock-Lichtenhagen 15.08.2017

August 24, 1992, marked a dark day in Germany's postwar history as right-wing extremists attacked a refugee home in Rostock-Lichtenhagen. Twenty-five years on, experts met in Berlin to assess how far Germany has come.
Fußball: DFB-Pokal, Hansa Rostock - Hertha BSC, 1. Runde am 14.08.2017 im Ostseestadion, Rostock (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern). Rostocks Anhänger brennen Pyrotechnik ab. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Der DFB untersagt die Verwendung von Sequenzbildern im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels (einschließlich Halbzeit). Sperrfrist! Der DFB erlaubt die Publikation und Weiterverwertung der Bilder auf mobilfunkfähigen Endgeräten (insbesondere MMS) und über DVB-H und DMB erst nach Spielende.) Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

German Cup: Unruly fans at Rostock vs. Hertha, Schalke do just enough in Berlin 14.08.2017

Both Hertha Berlin and Schalke scored pairs of late goals to secure their tickets to the German Cup second round. However, Hertha's game in Rostock was marred by hardcore fans throwing flares, twice interrupting play.
HANDOUT - Das undatierte Foto der Polizei Rostock zeigt einen Hund, der von seinem Besitzer als Schaf ausgegeben wurde. Der Besitzer des Hundes der Rasse Perro de Agua Espanol hatte behauptet, bei dem Tier würde es sich um ein Schaf handeln und wollte somit der Zahlung der Hundesteuer entgehen. Polizei und Amtstierärztin überführten das Schaf aber als Hund. - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und bei vollständiger Nennung der Quelle: Foto: Polizei Rostock/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German man pretends his dog is a sheep to save taxes 27.01.2017

A man from Rostock passed his Spanish water dog off as a sheep for years in order to avoid paying a license. After a veterinarian officially declared the animal a dog, the man now has to face a fine and a lawsuit.

HANDOUT - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und nur bei Urhebernennung! Bill Skarsgard als Pennywise in dem Film «IT» (undatierte Filmszene. Die Neuverfilmung des Bestsellers «Es» von Stephen King soll im September 2017 in die Kinos kommen. dpa (zu dpa-Korr «Nicht witzig: Gruselige Clowns terrorisieren die USA» vom 13.10.2016) Foto: Marco Grob/Warner Bros. and RatPac-Dune Entertainment/dpa bis Dezember 2017 +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

'Creepy clowns' trend spreads in Germany ahead of Halloween 23.10.2016

Berlin, Rostock, Greifswald and Wesel: The creepy clowns trend from the US has arrived in Germany, and it's more than just a few isolated cases. Police have called the pranksters "idiots' and 'criminals."
ARCHIV 2015 +++ FILE - epa05002877 A creepy clown and his puppet companion greet daring visitors at the Netherworld Haunted House in Norcross, Georgia, USA, 29 October 2015. First opened for the Halloween season in 1997, Netherworld is now considered one of the scariest and best haunted houses in the United States. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER (zu dpa-Korr Nicht witzig: Gruselige Clowns terrorisieren die USA vom 13.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

'Creepy clown' attacks teenagers in Rostock, northern Germany 21.10.2016

Two teenagers were attacked in northern Germany by men disguised as scary clowns. The phenomenon of "creepy clowns" has spread across the country after first sightings in western Germany.
ARCHIV - Junge Transitflüchtlinge, die nach Skandinavien wollen, werden am späten Abend des 05.11.2015 im Seehafen Rostock (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) mit Bussen zu den Fähren nach Trelleborg (Schweden) gefahren. Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa (zu dpa Europol sorgt sich um 10 000 verschwundene Flüchtlingskinder vom 31.01.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ picture-alliance/dpa/B.Wüstneck

Security concerns halt Rostock refugee shelter plans 03.08.2016

The local government in the German city of Rostock has shelved plans to create a new refugee home because of security concerns. But the relative lack of refugees in the city may also have been a factor.
