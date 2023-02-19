Germany pledges more aid for Syrian earthquake victims

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would increase aid by over €22 million. Meanwhile, the UN reports almost 9 million people have been affected by the disaster in Syria. Follow DW for the latest.

Germany has promised to increase aid to people in northern Syria who were affected by the deadly earthquakes that struck in early February.

"Even though the (Syria's) Assad regime is putting one obstacle after another in the path of the aid organizations: We will not leave the people there alone," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told German tabloid Bild am Sonntag.

Baerbock spoke of the mothers, children and grandparents who had been caught up in more than 10 years of war — with many being forced to flee a number of times — only to now have to mourn loved ones who were under the rubble.

"They now lack even the most basic necessities for survival: a roof over their heads, clean drinking water, something to eat and medicine. That is why we are once again increasing our aid to the region by over €22 million," around $23.5 million, Baerbock told the Sunday edition of Bild newspaper. That brings Germany's aid for Syria to just under €50 million.

Powerful earthquakes struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, leading to thousands of deaths and widespread damage. More than 46,000 people have been confirmed killed, while many are still believed to be missing.

The UN said Sunday that the earthquakes had impacted some 8.8 million people in Syria.

UN deputy envoy to Syria Najat Rochdi said that the majority of those impacted were in need of "some form of humanitarian assistance," and that the UN "is fully committed to doing more to help all Syrians."

Here are other updates from Sunday February 19, on the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes:

Rescue efforts to end as death toll continues rising

The head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that search and rescue efforts would largely end on Sunday night, nearly two weeks since the devastating earthquakes struck the region.

The earthquakes prompted a mammoth search and rescue effort involving local and international agencies.

Rescue teams had been using search dogs and thermal cameras to detect signs of life at sites where it had been hoped survivors would still be found. But those hopes of finding any more survivors have faded.

"No one is alive," said AFAD member Mujdat Erdogan from one rescue site in Antakya in southern Turkey. "I don't think we can rescue people anymore."

Former Ghana football star's body to be flown home

The body of former Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu, who was found under the rubble of the building where he lived in southern Turkey, is being repatriated, according to Ghana's Foreign Ministry.

"The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Turkey on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra (Ghana's capital) at 19:40," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A day after the earthquakes there were initial reports that Atsu had been rescued but these turned out to be false.

Thirty-one-year-old Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea as well as spells at Newcastle, Everton and Bournemouth.

In September, he signed for the Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor and scored the last of his 33 career goals hours before the quake struck.

Fans and players at Stamford Bridge observe a moment of silence for Christian Atsu who spent four seasons playing for Chelsea Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo/picture alliance

kb/nm (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)